MOV Releases "Farewell My Concubine 4K" NFT Movie Collection Card, featuring legendary Hong Kong movie star Leslie Cheung

Tokyo, Japan, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ‘mov’, a WEB 3.0 blockchain based, next-generation global movie platform partners with ‘Mubichike’, Japan’s leading online movie advance ticketing platform, started to offer digital collectable cards with NFT digital certificates for the masterpiece “Farewell My Concubine 4K” starring Leslie Cheung. This is part of a project in Japan honoring the memory of Leslie Cheung on the 20th anniversary of his passing.

From July 28, 2023, whoever purchases an online movie ticket for “Farewell My Concubine 4K” on the ‘Mubichike’ website will receive a limited edition digital collection card on the ‘mov’ digital collectible marketplace featuring Leslie Cheung on an out-of-print Hong Kong film magazine, ‘City Entertainment Magazine’.

Each digital card has a NFT digital certificate issued by ‘mov’ that guarantees the authenticity of the card and the ownership rights of the collector. Just like physical collectibles, these cards can be traded and exchanged on the marketplace between collectors. There are a total of 22 unique cards and 6 types of rarity: SUPER RARE, RARE, GOLD, SILVER, BRONZE, NORMAL.





(C) Film Biweekly Publishing House Limited

‘City Entertainment Magazine’ was first started in 1979 and ceased publication in January 2007, and was once the only renowned film magazine publisher in Hong Kong. The Hong Kong Film Awards, the most prestigious film award ceremony in Greater China, held every spring in Hong Kong, was also established by ‘City Entertainment Magazine’. When Hong Kong cinema was at its peak in the early 1990’s, Leslie Cheung graced the covers of ‘City Entertainment Magazine’ numerous times. Leslie Cheung once declared that he loved to read ‘City Entertainment Magazine’.



‘mov’, movie collectible marketplace has digitized 22 carefully curated Leslie Cheung magazine covers and created digital collection cards that fans are drooling over. This is Asia's first NFT associated with online movie ticket purchases.



“Farewell My Concubine 4K” online advance ticket: https://mvtk.jp/campaign/hbk4k?bnr=detail



‘mov’ - Movie Collectibles Marketplace: https://www.mov.movie/



● About ‘mov’

A next movie innovation global startup with the vision of “DELIVER MOVING by MOVE of MOVIE” and mission of “Supporting the next 100 years of the film industry”, create new asset value, business model and profit opportunities for film industry. Consists of more than 20 top players and advisors who are active in the film industry internationally. Released the world's first WEB3.0 next-generation global marketplace “mov” specializing in movie content and movie collectibles using blockchain and AI technology.

