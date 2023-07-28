Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship Names Tim Blaylock as Executive Director of its West Region

New York, NY, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global entrepreneurship education nonprofit Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) is pleased to announce the appointment of Tim Blaylock of Oxnard, California, as the West Region’s Executive Director.

Blaylock, who formerly served as CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of West Valley and of Greater Oxnard and Port Hueneme, brings more than 30 years of experience in leadership, management, and youth development strategies to his new position. NFTE will benefit from his passion for serving young people from underserved communities, which has earned him recognition throughout his career.

“I am committed to creating an environment that motivates young individuals to excel academically, make wise decisions, serve their communities, and have agency over their future,” said Blaylock, who began his new role on July 17. "I’m thrilled to work alongside a team of talented professionals and dedicated volunteers to increase the number of young people we serve in the West while maintaining the quality of our programs."

Blaylock earned his bachelor’s degree in education from Washington State University and strongly believes in the power of education as the most effective tool for ensuring equal opportunities for youth. He knows the fundamentals of entrepreneurship, as well, having launched Tim Blaylock & Associates Non-profit Organizational Development in July 2014.

“Tim joins us at a crucial time as we expand our reach in the West region, which spans 13 states,” said NFTE CEO and President Dr. J.D. LaRock. “His vast experience in developing growth strategies and pioneering partnerships, strategic planning, marketing, communication, and philanthropy makes him an asset to any team. We’re happy to have him with us.”

The NFTE West Region serves more than 3,000 students and nearly 900 teachers through partnerships in California, Washington, Arizona, and New Mexico.

Throughout his career, Blaylock has received numerous awards and recognitions for his contributions to the profession. He was honored with the Contribution to the Profession Award from the Pacific Region Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA) and received the Horizon Award for the BGCA Pacific Region. Additionally, he was named Executive of the Year for the BGCA Pacific Region Professional Association and the Boys & Girls Clubs of King County, where he served as the Executive Director for Kirkland and Redmond.

About NFTE

Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) ignites the entrepreneurial mindset with unique learning experiences that empower students to own their futures. A global nonprofit founded in 1987, NFTE provides high-quality entrepreneurship education to middle school, high school, and postsecondary students. NFTE brings the power of entrepreneurship to students, regardless of family income, community resources, special needs, gender identity, race, or ethnicity. NFTE has educated more than a million students, delivering our programs in school, out of school, in-person, online, or through hybrid models. Visit www.nfte.com to learn more.

