The Global Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market is forecasted to grow by USD 732.95 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 30.11% during the forecast period

New York, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05261932/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the human microbiome therapeutics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing prevalence of chronic diseases, robust pipeline in human microbiome therapeutics market, and side effects of existing treatments for heath disorders.



The human microbiome therapeutics market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Probiotics

• Prebiotics

• Medical foods

• Prescription drugs



By Application

• Gastrointestinal disorders

• Infectious diseases

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increase in industry-academia collaboration for development of novel therapeutics as one of the prime reasons driving the human microbiome therapeutics market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing investments in human microbiome therapeutics and increasing partnerships in human microbiome therapeutics market will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the human microbiome therapeutics market covers the following areas:

• Human microbiome therapeutics market sizing

• Human microbiome therapeutics market forecast

• Human microbiome therapeutics market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading human microbiome therapeutics market vendors that include 4D pharma Plc, BiomX Inc., Eligo Bioscience, ENTEROME SA, Evelo Biosciences Inc., Evogene Ltd., Ferring BV, Finch Therapeutics Group Inc., Flightpath Biosciences, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., MaaT Pharma, Microbiotica Ltd., OptiBiotix Health Plc, PureTech Health Plc, Second Genome Therapeutics, Seres Therapeutics Inc., Synlogic Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., YSOPIA Bioscience, and Locus Biosciences Inc.. Also, the human microbiome therapeutics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05261932/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________