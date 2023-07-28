The Global Automotive Pump Market is forecasted to grow by USD 3,281.11 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.04% during the forecast period

New York, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Pump Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05251463/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the automotive pump market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of the automotive industry in emerging economies, growth in sales of electronic fuel-injected vehicles, and the adoption of new or improved emission standards.



The automotive pump market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Mechanical

• Automatic



By Application

• Passenger cars

• Commercial vehicles



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the developments in the field of hydrocarbon evaporation control systems as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive pump market growth during the next few years. Also, the focus of OEMs on developing autonomous vehicles and the next generation of OBD in automotive fuel injection systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the automotive pump market covers the following areas:

• Automotive pump market sizing

• Automotive pump market forecast

• Automotive pump market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive pump market vendors that include Bapcor Ltd., BorgWarner Inc., Carter Fuel Systems LLC, Concentric AB, Continental AG, Cummins Inc., DENSO Corp., GMB Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Pricol Ltd., Rheinmetall AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, SHW AG, Stellantis NV, TI Fluid Systems Plc, Toyota Motor Corp., Valeo SA, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Also, the automotive pump market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

