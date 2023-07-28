Veterinary Diagnostics Market Revenues to Reach USD 11.44 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Veterinary Diagnostics Market Report (2023-2028) ,” the market is estimated at USD 7.24 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 9.57% during the forecast period.



Veterinary science is associated with diagnosing, treating, and preventing animal diseases. Veterinary diagnostics provide medical diagnostic testing for toxins, infectious agents, and other causes of diseases in animal diagnostic samples. Factors driving the growth of the veterinary diagnostics market are the augmented pet adoption and animal healthcare expenditure, rising incidence of zoonotic diseases, and the mounting number of veterinary practitioners and disposable income in developing regions. Zoonotic disease cases in animals have also risen substantially in recent years. Consequently, the necessity to treat the disorders has also risen extensively, which is anticipated to propel the growth of the veterinary diagnostic market.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 7.24 billion Market Size (2028) USD 11.44 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 9.57% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Increased pet adoption and animal healthcare expenditure. The approval of new products related to treating animal disorders.

Who are the Top Companies in the Veterinary Diagnostics Market?



The global veterinary diagnostics market is competitive and fragmented. Major companies are focusing on improved diagnostics techniques for animal care, specifically protecting animals from diseases due to changing weather conditions.

The noteworthy players holding the global veterinary diagnostics market are:

BioMerieux SA

Heska Corporation

Idexx Laboratories

IDVet

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Virbac Corporation

Zoetis Inc.

BIOCHEK BV

INDICAL Bioscience GmbH

Neogen Corporation

Bio-Rad Inc.

Key Highlights from the Veterinary Diagnostics Market Report :

Molecular Diagnostics Segment to Dominate the Market

The molecular diagnostics segment is projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, owing to livestock and pet owners’ increasing preference for quick test results and their cost-effectiveness.

Additionally, the growing number of pet and livestock owners and the increasing concern for their animal health, the growth in the prevalence of companion animal and livestock animal diseases, and the convenience of affordable immunoassay tests that allow for frequent testing at home are also contributing to the growth of this segment.

North American Region Anticipated to Dominate the Market

The studied market is expected to witness significant growth in North America due to the increasing adoption of pet and livestock animals, accessibility of better diagnostics facilities, and technological developments due to the presence of key market players.

The increasing trend for livestock adoption also propels the market's growth in the region. The USDA reported that in the year 2021, Mexico’s cattle imports considerably increased. It also reported a 5.4% growth in Mexico’s livestock farming sector in 2021. Hence, the increasing livestock number in Mexico is increasing the risk of veterinary diseases, which is increasing the demand for veterinary diagnostics in the country.

What are the Latest Developments in the Veterinary Diagnostics Market?

In August 2022, PepiPets presented a new mobile diagnostic testing service. Commencing this new service in a company release allows clients to receive diagnostic testing at home for their pets.

In March 2022, Companion Animal Health stated a strategic agreement, involving an equity investment, with HT BioImaging to co-brand and exclusively sell the HTVet product in the United States and Canada.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Veterinary Diagnostics Market Based on Product Type, Technology, Animal Type, and Geography:

By Product Type Instruments Kits and Reagents Software and Services

By Technology Immunodiagnostics Clinical Biochemistry Molecular Diagnostics Hematology Other Technologies

By Animal Type Companion Animals Dogs Cats Other Companion Animals Livestock Animals Cattle Swine Poultry Other Livestock Animals

By Geography North America United States Canada Mexico Europe United Kingdom Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Rest of Middle East & Africa



