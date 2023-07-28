Behavioral Rehabilitation Market Revenues to Reach USD 304.26 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Behavioral Rehabilitation Market Report (2023-2028) ,” the market is estimated at USD 248.64 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 4.12% during the forecast period.



During the pandemic, the American federal government provided about USD 8 billion in COVID-19 relief funds for behavioral health. With such initiatives and the expanding prevalence of mental disorders, it was observed that the COVID-19 pandemic had a substantial impact on the behavioral rehabilitation market. The COVID-19 pandemic also increased awareness about mental health. Some key factors driving the market include the growing prevalence and availability of therapies for behavioral rehabilitation, the advent of online counseling, increasing preferences for partial hospitalization programs (PHP), and rising government initiatives.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 248.64 billion Market Size (2028) USD 304.26 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 4.12% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Growing prevalence and availability of therapies for behavioral rehabilitation. Increased awareness about mental health.

The international behavioral rehabilitation market slightly consolidated with a few major players. Many companies are concentrating on developing and introducing novel products and services which are easily affordable and accessible.

The noteworthy players holding the global behavioral rehabilitation industry are:

Key Highlights from the Behavioral Rehabilitation Market Report :

Anxiety Disorder Expected to Hold a Significant Share

Anxiety disorders are the most common type of mental disorder. Their emotional symptoms include feelings of apprehension or dread, feeling tense or jumpy, restlessness or irritability, anticipating the worst, and being watchful for signs of danger.

The growing prevalence and availability of therapies for behavioral rehabilitation and rising concerns about health are important factors expected to boost the market’s growth.​ Treatment benefits most people suffering from anxiety disorders to lead normal and practical lives. This is leading to an increased demand for treatment options.​

North America to Witness Significant Growth

North America is the largest behavioral rehabilitation market internationally, with the United States occupying the major share. Developed countries, including the United States and Canada, have observed the opening of many mental health rehabilitation centers over the past decade, owing to the rising number of people suffering from mental health issues.

Likewise, there have been rising initiatives taken by the US government to create awareness about mental health and manage the same.

In October 2022, the Biden-Harris Administration announced receiving around USD 300 million in funding for new and existing Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics.

In October 2022, the Government of India announced launching a National Tele-Health program for mental health.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Behavioral Rehabilitation Market Based on Type of Behavioral Disorder, Healthcare Setting, Treatment Method, and Geography:

By Type of Behavioral Disorder Anxiety Disorder Mood Disorder Substance Abuse Disorder Personality Disorder Attention Deficit Disorder

By Healthcare Setting Outpatient Behavioral Rehabilitation Inpatient Behavioral Rehabilitation Residential Behavioral Rehabilitation

By Treatment Method Counselling Medication Support Services Other Treatment Methods

By Geography North America United States Canada Mexico Europe United Kingdom Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Rest of Middle East & Africa



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Behavioral Rehabilitation Market Report (2023-2028) .

