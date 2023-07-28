Drug Discovery Market Revenues to Reach USD 129.21 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Drug Discovery Market Report (2023-2028) ,” the market is estimated at USD 93.91 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 6.59% during the forecast period.

The drug discovery market was progressively impacted due to the compulsion to find a cure for COVID-19. Post the pandemic, there is an upsurge in investments in different modalities of drug development, such as gene and cell therapies for both COVID-19 diseases and other novel diseases. This is expected to affect the market's growth positively. Furthermore, the research for developing antiviral drugs for COVID-19 is still going on. The driving factors for the growth of the drug discovery market comprise the rising burden of a wide range of diseases (such as cardiovascular and CNS-related disorders), increasing healthcare expenditure, and the forthcoming patent expiration of various effective drugs.

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 93.91 billion Market Size (2028) USD 129.21 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 6.59% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (billion) Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Forthcoming patent expiration of various effective drugs. Growing approvals, clinical trials, and increasing research expenditure.

The global drug discovery market is highly competitive, comprising a number of major players. Companies are implementing innovative strategies and adopting artificial intelligence and machine learning in drug discovery to quicken the process. Likewise, the key market players are entering into strategic partnerships to build novel drug molecules.

AbbVie Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

AstraZeneca PLC

Bayer AG

Eli Lilly and Company

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novartis

Pfizer Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Sanofi

Key Highlights from the Drug Discovery Market Report :

Biologics Drug to Hold the Largest Market Share

During the pandemic, the towering adoption of biologics owing to their specific advantages, notably target specificity, bodes well for the market studied. Many major biotech firms are investigating the SARS-CoV-2 genome and preparing therapeutics. Besides, COVID-19 pointedly impacted the growth of biologics owing to the rise in the development of biologics for SARS-CoV-2.

Biologic drugs offer several benefits, viz., highly effective and potent action, limited side effects, and the potential to cure diseases rather than the symptoms, considerably increasing the demand for these products.​ The effectiveness and safety of biologics have led to their rapid implementation by people, driving the growth of the biologics segment.

North America to Account for Major Market Growth

North America has a substantial share of the world's R&D spending on pharmaceuticals and biologics. The factors contributing to the development of this region include a rise in investments by drug development companies, enormous grants from the government of the United States, a strong foothold of major drug development companies, a well-developed healthcare infrastructure, and a rise in chronic diseases.

Additionally, the increase in technological advancements in drug discovery in the United States is expected to drive the drug discovery market in this region. In September 2022, CytoReason announced a multi-year partnership with Pfizer to use CytoReason’s AI technology for Pfizer’s drug development program.

What are the Latest Developments in the Drug Discovery Market?

In October 2022, Verge Genomics announced the dosing of the first subject in its Phase 1 clinical trial of VRG50635.

In October 2022, NGM Bio released topline results from the CATALI.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Drug Discovery Market Based on Drug Type, Technology, End User, and Geography:

By Drug Type Small Molecule Drugs Biologic Drugs

By Technology High Throughput Screening Pharmacogenomics Combinatorial Chemistry Nanotechnology Other Technologies

By End User Pharmaceutical Companies Contract Research Organizations (CROs) Other End Users

By Geography North America United States Mexico Canada Europe United Kingdom Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Rest of Middle East & Africa



