Clinical Nutrition Market Revenues to Reach USD 98.52 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Clinical Nutrition Market Report (2023-2028) ,” the market is estimated at USD 66.90 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 8.05% during the forecast period.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a drastic effect on the clinical nutrition market. In May 2021, a research study published in the National Library of Medicine reported that the prevalence of malnutrition was 42% in patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Furthermore, various factors are propelling the clinical nutrition growth of the market, including the increasing prevalence of metabolic disorders, high spending on healthcare, and the rise of the middle class in emerging economies.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 66.90 billion Market Size (2028) USD 98.52 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 8.05% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Increasing prevalence of metabolic disorders. The growing number of the elderly population and the development of clinical nutrition products specific to the aging population.

Who are the Top Companies in the Clinical Nutrition Market?



The companies operating in the global clinical nutrition market are continuously engaged in expanding their presence through various inorganic growth strategies, such as acquisitions, mergers, and strategic collaboration.

​The noteworthy players holding the global clinical nutrition market are:

Abbott Laboratories (Abbott Nutrition)

Nestle Health Science

Baxter Healthcare

B. Braun SE

Danone (Nutricia)

Perrigo Company PLC

Fresenius Kabi

AYMES International Ltd

Reckitt Benckiser

Medifood International Ltd

Ajinomoto Cambrooke Inc. (Nualtra Ltd)

Other Reports That Might Be of Your Interest:

Clinical Alarm Management Market Report - The clinical alarm management market size is expected to grow from USD 2.08 billion in 2023 to USD 6.79 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 26.70% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The clinical alarm management market size is expected to grow from USD 2.08 billion in 2023 to USD 6.79 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 26.70% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Clinical Trial Support Services Market Report - The clinical trial support services market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

Key Highlights from the Clinical Nutrition Market Report :

Oral and Enteral Segment to Dominate the Market

Out of all the routes of administration available for clinical nutrition, oral and enteral routes are the most used, followed by the parenteral route. Physicians primarily prefer the oral route, as it involves fewer complexities and costs as compared to the other two routes of administration.

Enteral therapy incorporates specialized liquid feedings containing protein, carbohydrates, fats, vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients compulsory to live. Additionally, most of the disease conditions for which the oral route is used for the administration of clinical nutrition are chronic conditions and non-acute conditions.

North American Region Anticipated to Dominate the Market

North America contributes heavily to the market growth. As per the data provided by the American Society for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition (ASPEN), as of January 2021, certain parenteral products, including multi-vitamin infusion (adult and pediatric), amino acids, potassium acetate injection, USP, sodium acetate injection, USP, and sodium chloride, 23.4% of injections are currently at a shortage.

Companies have increased their manufacturing capacity and are working with retailers and government agencies to help ensure adequate availability of and continued access to oral clinical nutrition products. An increase in the prevalence of metabolic disorders is another important factor in helping the market grow.

What are the Latest Developments in the Clinical Nutrition Market?

In October 2022, Hologram Sciences and Maeil Health Nutrition announced a strategic partnership to deliver personalized nutrition solutions to the Korean market.

In April 2022, Glanbia Nutritionals launched TechVantage, a functionally optimized nutrient technology platform that will provide customers with nutrient solutions.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Clinical Nutrition Market Based on Route of Administration, Application, End-user, and Geography:

By Route of Administration Oral and Enteral Parenteral

By Application Nutritional Support for Malnutrition Nutritional Support for Metabolic Disorders Nutritional Support for Gastrointestinal Diseases Nutritional Support for Cancer Nutritional Support in Neurological Diseases​ Nutritional Support in Other Diseases

By End-user Pediatric Adult

By Geography North America United States Canada Mexico Europe United Kingdom Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Rest of Middle East & Africa



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Clinical Nutrition Market Report (2023-2028) .

Mordor Intelligence constantly tracks industry trends. Some relevant market reports from the analysts that might be of interest to you:

Europe Clinical Trials Market Report - The European clinical trials market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period.

- The European clinical trials market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period. Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market Report – The clinical chemistry analyzers market size is expected to grow from USD 13.17 billion in 2023 to USD 16.24 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.28% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

– The clinical chemistry analyzers market size is expected to grow from USD 13.17 billion in 2023 to USD 16.24 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.28% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Clinical Diagnostics Market Report - The clinical diagnostics market size is expected to grow from USD 79.80 billion in 2023 to USD 104.20 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.48% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a market intelligence and advisory firm. At Mordor Intelligence, we believe in predicting butterfly effects that have the potential to change or significantly impact market dynamics.

Our market research reports are comprehensive and provide exclusive data, facts and figures, trends, and the industry’s competitive landscape.

Attachment