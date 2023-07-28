Single-use Packaging Market Revenues to Reach USD 52.21 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Single-use Packaging Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 40.64 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 5.14% during the forecast period.

Single-use packaging is made from fossil fuel-based chemicals and is meant to be disposed of after one use. Changed consumer behavior due to COVID-19 and the adoption of flexible, cheap, and convenient packaging are major factors driving the single-use packaging market. The growing e-commerce sector and demand for online food delivery services globally are expected to boost the demand for single-use packaging in the coming years. Governments are implementing regulations to minimize environmental waste and improve waste management, which may impact the market's growth if the right strategies are not followed.

Key Highlights from the Global Single-use Packaging Market Report :

High Demand from the Food & Beverage Industry

The rise of online food delivery platforms and mobile applications has led to increased demand for disposable packaging products, especially containers, in the food and beverage sector.

Fast-paced lifestyles in developed countries have made single-use foodservice packaging necessary in quick-service restaurants, where individuals rely on fast food due to time constraints.

Single-use paperboard packaging is growing in the food sector due to its operational characteristics, safety for food contact, and ability to maintain organoleptic properties for an extended period.

Large Growth Potential in Asia-Pacific

The Asia-Pacific region is a major investor and adopter of the single-use packaging market, driven by the growing trend of packed meals, the increasing number of restaurants and supermarkets, and rising bottled water and beverage consumption.

Expanding economy, growing middle class, changing lifestyles, booming e-commerce sector, increasing population, and increased internet and smartphone use are driving the need for single-use packaging in countries like India and China.

Another factor driving the market is the increasing usage of generic injectable drugs in the healthcare industry. India is a major player in the global medicines market, and Japan's pharmaceutical industry is one of the fastest growing. Both are witnessing continuous innovation in packaging, along with government support for international investment.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Single-use Packaging Market?

In November 2022, HotpackGlobal opened a manufacturing facility in Doha's new industrial region in Qatar to manufacture folding and corrugated cartons, paper bags, and cups.

In March 2022, Winpak Ltd began its collaboration with PureCycle Technologies Inc. to deliver sustainable packaging solutions comprising PCR polypropylene.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Single-use Packaging Market Based on Material Type, End-user Industry, and Geography.

By Material Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Paper and Paperboard Plastic Glass Other Material Types (Metals and Wood)

By End-user Industry (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Food Beverage Personal Care Pharmaceutical Other End-user Industries

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America United States Canada Europe Germany United Kingdom France Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa United Arab Emirates Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



