Workforce Management Software Market Revenues to Reach USD 10.82 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Workforce Management Software Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 8.06 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 6.07% during the forecast period.

A workforce management software enables an organization to make plans for data usage more efficiently. It allows them to create custom workflows, which helps them preserve data integrity and improve decision-making.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 8.06 billion Market Size (2028) USD 10.82 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 6.07% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Rise in the induction of remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic. Diversification in work practices.

Which are the Top Companies in the Global Workforce Management Software Market?

The workforce management software market is highly fragmented in nature. The players in the market can organize their workforce even in competitive scenarios.

The most significant players in the global workforce management software market are,

ActiveOps PLC

NICE Ltd.

Oracle Corporation

Infor Group

UKG Inc.

Reflexis Systems Inc.

SISQUAL Workforce Management Lda

Workday Inc.

WorkForce Software LLC

Blue Yonder Group Inc. (Panasonic Corporation)

ServiceMax Inc.​

Advanced Computer Software Group Limited

7shifts Employee Scheduling Software Inc. (7shifts)

IBM Corporation

SAP SE

ADP LLC

Atoss Software AG

Mitrefinch Ltd (Advanced Computer Software Group Limited)

Sage Group plc

Roubler Australia Pty Ltd

tamigo ApS

Key Highlights from the Global Workforce Management Software Market Report :

The Cloud-based Segment to Experience Maximum Growth

Users of management software can enjoy a huge array of benefits, such as security, flexibility, and mobility, by implementing cloud computing.

The functionalities of organizations are present in the cloud, which allows data modification and duty allocation, regardless of the administrator’s location.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Market

A major relief for local business owners in the region is the rising productivity of the employees, which is made possible by workforce management solutions. This has boosted the interest of other business leaders significantly.

The United States and Canada contribute substantially to the demand for workforce management solutions as they often employ remote workers.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Workforce Management Software Market?

In March 2022, a strategic partnership was announced between ReturnSafe and ActiveOps. Through this, ActiveOps planned to combine its planning solutions and hybrid workforce intelligence with ReturnSafe’s vaccination, testing, and case management abilities.

In February 2022, iCIMS and Infor announced a strategic partnership to deliver next-generation talent to industries like healthcare all throughout North America.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Workforce Management Software Market Based on Type, Deployment Mode, End-user Vertical, and Geography:

By Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Workforce Scheduling and Workforce Analytics Time and Attendance Management Performance and Goal Management Absence and Leave Management​ Other Software (Fatigue Management, Task Management, etc.)​

By Deployment Mode (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) On-premise Cloud

By End-user Vertical (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) BFSI Consumer Goods and Retail Automotive Energy and Utilities Healthcare Manufacturing Other End-user Verticals

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America Europe Asia-Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Workforce Management Software Market Report (2023-2028) .

