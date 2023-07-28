Asia Silica Sand Market Volumes to Reach 185.08 million kilotons by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Asia Silica Sand Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at 144.19 million kilotons in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 5.12% during the forecast period.

Silica sand is a compound of silicon and oxygen. It is commonly found in nature and is used in various industries. The Asian silica sand market is driven by consistent economic growth, leading to increased construction and use in the foundry industry. Opportunities lie in the increasing applications of silica sand in water treatment and sand-based treatments in dentistry and biotechnology. The report predicts that China is expected to be the dominant market, while India is projected to witness the fastest growth in the coming years.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) 144.19 million kilotons Market Size (2028) 185.08 million kilotons CAGR (2023-2028) 5.12% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Volume (kilotons) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Increasing construction activities. Applications in various industries.



Who are the Top Companies in the Asia Silica Sand Market?

The market is partially consolidated in nature. The significant players in the Asian silica sand market are,

Chongqing Changjiang River Moulding Material (Group) Co. Ltd

Fairmount Santrol

Mitsubishi Corporation

Mangal Minerals

PUM Group

JFE Mineral Co. Ltd

Raghav Productivity Enhancers Limited

Sibelco

Shivam Chemicals

Tochu Corporation

Xinyi Golden Ruite Quartz Materials Co. Ltd

Key Highlights from the Asia Silica Sand Market Report :

Glass Industry Driving Growth

Silica sand constitutes over 50% of the raw materials used in glass manufacturing. Silica sand is used in various glass types, such as containers, flat glass, and fiberglass.

Increasing demand for flat glass and fiberglass from the growing automotive and construction sectors in Asia-Pacific is expected to drive the market in this application segment.

China's construction sector, the world's largest, is expected to continue growing, with investments in affordable housing and commercial construction due to population growth. The reputable electronics sectors in developed countries like South Korea and Japan are also expected to increase the demand for silica sand in the region.

Fast-paced Growth in India

Silica sand accounts for about 12% of India's mining industry. It is used in various applications like glass formation in foundries, chemical production, construction, and paints.

India is a major player in the global construction market, with a significant GDP share. The increased demand for commercial buildings, high-rise buildings, and infrastructure development is boosting the demand for silica sand in India.

The real estate industry in India is expected to reach USD 1 trillion by 2030. India's silica sand market is anticipated to grow at a healthy rate due to the growth of the construction and foundry industry in the country.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Asia Silica Sand Market Based on End-user Industry and Geography.

By End-user Industry (Market Size and Forecast based on Volume (kilotons), 2018-2028) Glass Manufacturing Foundry Chemical Production Construction Paints and Coatings Ceramics and Refractories Filtration Oil and Gas Recovery Other End-user Industries

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Volume (kilotons), 2018-2028) China India Japan South Korea Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Philippines Vietnam



