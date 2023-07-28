District Heating Market Revenues to Reach USD 56.05 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " District Heating Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 51.80 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 1.59% during the forecast period.

District heating is a system that distributes heat produced centrally through insulated pipes for heating water and spaces in homes and commercial buildings. Industrial district heating has limited potential, but it can save electricity and reduce fossil fuel usage by 11% and 40%, respectively, reducing global carbon dioxide emissions. Machine learning is used to optimize heat production and reduce heat loss in district heating systems, and intelligent algorithms can detect faults and inefficiencies. Supportive government initiatives are expected to encourage market growth in the coming years.

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 51.80 billion Market Size (2028) USD 56.05 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 1.59% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Asia-Pacific Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Aggressive climate objectives. Attempt to integrate renewable energy sources.





Who are the Top Companies in the Global District Heating Market?

The market is moderately competitive and has many global and regional players. To gain a competitive advantage and expand their presence, these players are investing more in R&D while engaging in strategic collaborations and other organic and inorganic growth tactics.

The significant players in the global district heating market are,

Vattenfall AB

SP Group

Danfoss Group

Engie

NRG Energy Inc.

Statkraft AS

Logstor AS

Shinryo Corporation

Vital Energi Ltd

Göteborg Energi

Alfa Laval AB

Ramboll Group AS

Keppel Corporation Limited

FVB Energy

Key Highlights from the Global District Heating Market Report :

Growth in the Residential Segment

District heating is widely used in industrialized nations. It offers advantages over individual building equipment, including improved safety, lower emissions, and fuel flexibility with alternative fuels. Previously, district heating relied on byproducts of power plants, waste-to-energy facilities, and industrial activities. Countries like Sweden are now integrating more renewable sources.

District heating is commonly used in single-family houses, multi-family dwellings, high-rise buildings, and mega townships for space and water heating.

Well-established district heating markets exist in cold-climate countries like Denmark, Iceland, Germany, the United States, other EU countries, and Canada.

Opportunities in Asia-Pacific

Governments in the Asia-Pacific region are collaborating with local businesses to develop the district heating market. Modern district heating systems are crucial for Southeast Asian countries to address air pollution and its associated economic costs and premature fatalities.

India and Australia are significant markets in the region, with increased investment in district heating and cooling solutions and government initiatives promoting these solutions.

China is also witnessing growth in its district heating market, driven by rising disposable income, increased concerns about CO 2 emissions, and high usage of heating and cooling systems.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global District Heating Market?

In April 2023, Danfoss Group expanded its Z-design range of Micro Plate Heat Exchangers and announced new options for OEMs that are ideal for scroll chillers.

In October 2022, ENGIE acquired a 6 GW portfolio of solar, paired, and stand-alone battery storage development projects from Belltown Power US.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global District Heating Market Based on Plant Type, Heat Source, Application, and Geography.

By Plant Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Boiler Combined Heat and Power (CHP)

By Heat Source (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Coal Natural Gas Renewables Oil and Petroleum Products

By Application (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Residential Commercial and Industrial

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Global District Heating Market Report (2023-2028) .

