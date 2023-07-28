Lubricants Market Volume to Reach 50.60 billion liters by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Lubricants Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated to have a volume of 42.55 billion liters in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 3.52% during the forecast period.

Lubricants are referred to as products that are manufactured by combining additives and base oils. The percentage of base oils can vary from 75-90%. The base oil, being the primary ingredient in lubricants, give them their properties of lubrication.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) 42.55 billion liters Market Size (2028) 50.60 billion liters CAGR (2023-2028) 3.52% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Asia-Pacific Forecast Units Volume (billion liters) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Increase in demand for high-performance lubricants. Growing prominence for the use of bio-lubricants.

Which are the Top Companies in the Global Lubricants Market?

The lubricants market is immensely consolidated in nature. Even though it has various local and international players, it is dominated by the top ten players, who are constantly upgrading their strategies to expand their shares.

Notable players in the global lubricants market are,

AMSOIL INC.

BASF SE

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited

BP PLC

Blaser Swisslube

Carl Bechem GmbH

China National Petroleum Corporation (PetroChina)

China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec)

Chevron Corporation

Eni SpA

Exxon Mobil Corporation

FUCHS

Gazprom Neft PJSC

Gulf Oil Corporation Limited

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited

Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ROCOL)

ENEOS Corporation

Kluber Lubrication München GmbH & Co. KG

LUKOIL

Motul

PT Pertamina Lubricants

Petrobras

PETROFER CHEMIE H. R. Fischer GmbH + Co. KG

Petromin

Petroliam Nasional Berhad

Phillips 66 Company

Repsol

Shell PLC

SK Lubricants Co. Ltd

Veedol International Limited

TotalEnergies

Valvoline LLC

Key Highlights from the Global Lubricants Market Report :

Other Transportation and Automotive Segments are Expected to Dominate the Market

Engine designs were continuously upgraded to improve performance, enhance efficiency, and at the same time, stick to environmental emissions.

Automotive or heavy-duty transportation media, like marine and aircraft, constitute the largest part of the lubricant market.

Growing Demand for Lubricants in Asia-Pacific

The increasing need for wind power and the presence of a huge automotive production base in countries like Japan, India, and China boost overall lubricant usage in the region.

China has the largest lubricant market in the world because, besides automotive and wind power, chemical manufacturing in China also boosts the market.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Lubricants Market?

In January 2022, TGW ExxonMobil Corporation was divided into three parts to cater to multiple segments in the market. These were named ExxonMobil Upstream Company, ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions, and ExxonMobil Product Solutions.

In January 2022, a marketing deal was announced between Rock Energy in Bangladesh and Chevron Lubricants Lanka PLC.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Lubricants Market Based on Group, Base Stock, Product Type, End-User Industry, and Geography:

By Group (Market Size and Forecast based on Volume (billion liters), 2018-2028) Group I Group II Group III Group IV Group V





By Base Stock (Market Size and Forecast based on Volume (billion liters), 2018-2028) Mineral Oil Lubricant Synthetic Lubricant Semi-synthetic Lubricant Bio-based Lubricant





By Product Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Volume (billion liters), 2018-2028) Engine Oil Transmission and Hydraulic Fluid Metalworking Fluid General Industrial Oil Gear Oil Grease Process Oil Other Product Types





By End-user Industry (Market Size and Forecast based on Volume (billion liters), 2018-2028) Power Generation Automotive and Other Transportation Heavy Equipment Food and Beverage Metallurgy and Metalworking Chemical Manufacturing Other End-user Industries (Packaging, Oil, and Gas)





By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Volume (billion liters), 2018-2028) Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Philippines Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Vietnam Rest of Asia-Pacific



North America United States Canada Mexico



Europe Germany United Kingdom Italy France Russia Turkey Spain Rest of Europe



South America Brazil Argentina Chile Colombia Rest of South America



Middle East Saudi Arabia Iran Iraq United Arab Emirates Kuwait Rest of the Middle East



Africa Egypt South Africa Nigeria Algeria Morocco Rest of Africa



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry.

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a market intelligence and advisory firm. At Mordor Intelligence, we believe in predicting butterfly effects that have the potential to change or significantly impact market dynamics.

Our market research reports are comprehensive and provide exclusive data, facts and figures, trends, and the competitive landscape of the industry.

