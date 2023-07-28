Moringa Ingredients Market to Surpass 15 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to Rapidly Growing Demand for Nutritious Moringa Ingredients

Westford USA, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the rising prevalence of obesity and the growing inclination of individuals towards fast food products are the major factors driving the demand for dietary supplements in the moringa ingredients market . Moringa is increasingly being utilized as an ingredient in dietary supplements to promote better health and well-being with its abundance of essential nutrients.

Moringa ingredients are highly valued for their abundant nutrients including proteins, carbohydrates, calcium, phosphorus, potassium, iron, vitamins and bioactive compounds in the moringa ingredients market. Therefore, they are recognized as a rich source of essential nutrients and bioactive components.

Leaves Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to the Rich Nutritional Content in Moringa Leaves

The leaves segment is dominant in the moringa ingredients market, capturing the highest revenue share of 45.2%. This segment's prominence is attributed to the rich nutritional content in moringa leaves, including minerals, vitamins, and various essential phytochemicals such as tannins, sterols, terpenoids, flavon saponins, anthraquinones, and alkaloids. These nutritive properties have increased awareness and utilization of moringa leaves and their powdered form in various applications.

The markets in Europe are experiencing a significant growth opportunities in the moringa ingredients market due to consumers' increasing popularity of nutritional supplements. The region has witnessed a rise in health consciousness and a growing emphasis on preventive healthcare, leading to a surge in demand for dietary supplements containing moringa ingredients.

Organic Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to the Increasing Demand for Organically Cultivated Moringa Ingredients

The organic segment has emerged as the dominant force in the moringa ingredients market and is expected to showcase the highest CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for organically cultivated moringa ingredients. The key ingredients driving the rapid growth of the organic segment include organically grown matured fruits/pods, leaves, flowers and roots.

Regional markets in Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth rate in the moringa ingredients market between 2023 and 2030. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand in the region's emerging economies and the rising purchasing power of the population. Countries such as China and India offers a high-potential markets with a growing need for new products.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the moringa ingredients market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Moringa Ingredients Market

The Minister for Agriculture MRK Panneerselvam recently expressed support for moringa and its value-added products produced in Tamil Nadu. They highlighted the enormous export potential of moringa in various foreign countries due to its high nutritional benefits. This acknowledgement reflects the recognition of moringa as a valuable agricultural commodity that can contribute to the region's economic growth.

Vasu Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., a renowned manufacturer of Ayurvedic and herbal products, recently introduced a new range of herbal supplements called Vasu Safe Herbs. This product line includes single-herb vegetarian capsules such as holy basil, moringa, and turmeric. Vasu Healthcare aims to offer natural and holistic solutions to consumers seeking health and wellness benefits by incorporating moringa as one of the key ingredients in their herbal supplements.

