Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry Market Revenues to Reach USD 9.21 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 6.75 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 6.40% during the forecast period.

CMP slurry is a stable combination of abrasive materials and chemicals used in chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) processes for semiconductor wafer fabrication. CMP plays a crucial role in minimizing transistors and interconnecting devices, offering opportunities in areas like IoT, automotive, and 5G. Technological advancements in semiconductor processes and increased investment in wafer fabrication materials are driving the global CMP slurry market. Japan, China, Korea, Singapore, and the United States are significant semiconductor chip makers, contributing to the growth of the market.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 6.75 billion Market Size (2028) USD 9.21 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 6.40% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Technological advancements. Increasing investments.

Who are the Top Companies in the Global Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry Market?

The market is relatively consolidated. More than 50% of the market share is held by the top players. The vendors are adopting collaboration strategies and product advancements to stay ahead in the market.

The significant players in the global CMP slurry market are,

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation

Showa Denko Materials Co. Ltd

Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Fujimi Corporation

Dow Inc.

Merck KGaA (Including Versum Materials)

Saint-Gobain Ceramics & Plastics Inc.

BASF

Key Highlights from the Global Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry Market Report :

Memory Occupies Significant Market Share

The increasing popularity of smartphones with large storage requirements is driving the demand for flash memory. Emerging technologies like non-volatile memory are expected to drive growth in the memory segment.

The growing adoption of PCs and smartphones, especially in regions like North America, is significantly increasing NAND flash consumption.

As NAND technology evolves from 2D to 3D, additional CMP stages like channel poly CMP and staircase CMP are introduced, leading to increased demand for CMP slurry.

Taiwan's Huge Possibilities

The expanding semiconductor manufacturing in Taiwan is driving the usage of CMP slurry in the country. The Taiwanese government is investing in microchip production and partnering with Lithuanian companies for semiconductor projects.

Taiwan-based TSMC is the world's largest contract chipmaker. TSMC significantly contributes to the demand for CMP slurries.

Taiwan's investment in 5G rollout and semiconductor manufacturing is expected to drive the demand for CMP slurry, especially for digital signal processors and high-frequency radio modem circuits for 5G.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry Market?

In September 2022, FUJIFILM Corporation invested USD 13.8 million in Kumamoto to build a manufacturing facility capable of producing cutting-edge semiconductor materials. It will likely be Fujifilm's first CMP slurry manufacturing facility in Japan and will be operational in January 2024.

In February 2022, Merck announced the completion of a semiconductor CMP slurry manufacturing facility at its Pyeongtaek plant. The facility will be used to polish wafers for semiconductor companies such as Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry Market Based on Device Type and Geography.

By Device Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Memory Logic

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) South Korea Taiwan United States Japan China Europe Rest of the World



