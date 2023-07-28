Hennissy 2023 Strategic Upgraded Global Conference, cooperating with Carlo Colombo to "Creating the Next Generation"

Guangzhou, China , July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the "Creating the Next Generation" 2023 Global Strategic Upgrade Conference，Hennissy announced the global debut of the SKY RICE , This was a generational masterpiece jointly created with the globally renowned luxury designer Carlo Colombo, marking the beginning of a new global chapter. From July 8th to 11th, Hennissy Experience Exhibition Hall, with the theme of "Creating the Next Generation and Cooperating with Elites", made a stunning appearance at the CDB Fair (Guangzhou), showcasing its global leading product design and technical strength; On 19th July, Hennissy announced its official appearance on the Nasdaq screen in Times Square, New York, and the Dollini Avenue screen in Milan, Italy, achieving an efficient increase in brand voice, demonstrating its strength and ambition to the world, and establishing a global height of brand image.



Hennissy is speeding up its transformation and upgrading process from globalization of R&D teams, process processes, and supply chains into global markets in an effort to become "world class door and window brand".



Cooperating with famous International Designer, and to explore the next Generation Door & Window Art together.



On 7th July, At the "Creating the Next Generation" 2023 Global Strategic Upgrade Conference, Hennissy announced the global debut of the SKY RISE series, co-designed with the globally renowned Carlo Colombo.

During the conference, Carlo Colombo shared his inspiration: "SKY RISE is designed according to a few principles - environmental protection, innovation, technology awareness and practicality." Under Hennissy cooperation, SKY RISE integrates cutting-edge technology with environmental protection concepts to make your home experience even more outstanding and enjoyable.





Carlo Colombo is an internationally respected designers, known as representative of Italian design, with great impact on home design trends. New products from Hennissy are endowed with new artistic spirit by Carlo. Their slim figure makes them feel comfortable without any redundancy. It also makes "Master of Door and Window Art" more touching.



With cutting-edge technology in the leading industry and an international design perspective, the SKY RISE has become popular at Hennissy Exhibition Hall during CDB Fair (Guangzhou) between 8th and 11th July, attracting many visitors.

“In addition to collaborating with top Italian designer Carlo, Hennissy has established research and design teams in Australia, Italy, and other locations. These teams are dedicated to jointly developing new products with leading international designers and engineers, capturing international cutting-edge consumer trends, and creating a stronger brand momentum. ”brand potential. "Mr. Zeng, Chairman of Hennissy, he emphasized. The SKY RISE attracted designers, exhibitors and dealers to participate in the China Construction Expo by means of innovative design and superior technology. Meanwhile, we believe this new product will make a deep impression on consumers around the world and bring new door and window experience to them.



Appearing on International Landmark Screens; a Major Step Towards Opening Up Global Strategies

“Hennissy's globalization is not about the OEM models, it is about the whole industry chain. From R&D, supply chain to market, Hennessy has achieved global distribution. "Mr. Zeng said, opening global markets is a key component of Hennessy's global strategy. On 19th July, Hennissy made their official debut in Italy's Milan Dorini Avenue and New York's Times Square's Nasdaq screen to increase international influence of its brand and enhance its a global brand image.





Hennissy has actively embraced global trends and expanded its influence around the world. Hennissy global strategy has attracted domestic and international media. A series of strategic upgrading actions has further deepened its industrial chain and enhanced its international competitiveness. This demonstrates Hennissy' grand model, Chinese doors and windows, as well as its global perspective as it strives to strengthen its global position.



Driven by innovation, centered around users, and based on excellent quality, the aim of Hennessy is to enhance the brand value and keep the competitive advantage through continuous iteration and upgrading.

Hennissy not only owned more than 100 patents in its products, but also professional technical team. Hennissy persist in investing in technical innovation and scientific management to reinforce its core technological barriers.

From Hennissy with top-notch insulation structure and sealing technology to stunning launch of "SKY RISE", Hennissy are globally competitive in terms of aesthetics and performance.



At present, Hennissy owns large production bases which covers over 300,000 square meters across the country. Together with Qian Xuesen Space Technology Laboratory, we fully implemented industry 4.0 development. Hennissy is dare to participate in the global competition by maintaining the production scale and quality of the industry.

Website: https://www.thwwindows.com/

