New to The Street Announces its Five TV Corporate Interviews, Episodes 494 and 495, Airings Start on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET

NEW YORK, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's New to The Street announces their corporate interviews for episodes 494 and 495 that will air on Newsmax and the FOX Business Network.



Newsmax airs Episode 494, Saturday, July 29, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET, and the FOX Business Network, airs Episode 495, Monday, July 31, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT, featuring the following Corporate Interviews:

1). Hemp Cigarettes – Hempacco Co., Inc.'s (NASDAQ: HPCO) ($HPCO) interviews with Sandro Piancone, Co-Founder/CEO, and Jorge Olsen, Co-Founder/Chief Marketing Officer.

2). AI-powered Open Commerce Platform – RedCloud Technology, Ltd.’s interviews with Justin Floyd, CEO, and Stan Mlatac, CFO.

3). Gold/Silver Mining – Lahontan Gold Corp.'s (OTCQB: LGCXF) (TSXV: LG) ($LGCXF) interview with Kimberly Ann , Founder, CEO, President, and Director.

4). Sustainable Solutions – The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.'s (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) interview with Brian Rivera, Director of Administration, and Brian Meier, Chief Operating Officer.

5). "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment -The Weekly Hack" interview with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) ( Sekur® ).

From the Nasdaq MarketSite studio , Sandro Piancone, Co-Founder/CEO, and Jorge Olsen, Co-Founder/Chief Marketing Officer of Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) ($HPCO), speak with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King. Sandro provides viewers with updated information on Hempacco's mission to become the largest disrupter of the $1T tobacco industry with its Hemp Disrupting Tobacco™ products. The Company recently signed a master distribution agreement with Paradise Shop Mexico ("Paradise"), a premier cannabis consumer goods distributor in Mexico. Paradise's two owners, Fernando and Fernando, met Sandro and Jorge at the trade show in Las Vegas. Together they realized the enormous opportunities that exist between the two companies. In 2015, Paradise started with one store in Monterey, Mexico, and now has 111 franchises and expects to have 180 locations operational over the next few years. The stores carry various health and wellness products, CBD / hemp-based products, vapes, and gummies. The ex-president of Mexico, Vincent Fox, is a Paradise investor and franchise owner. Sandro explains that the exclusive distribution agreement allows Paradise to promote, market, and distribute Hempacco's entire portfolio of hemp and CBD products, including The Real Stuff Hemp Smokables , Rick Ross's Hemp Hop Smokables and Wraps, Cheech & Chong Smokables and Wraps, and Snoop Dogg hemp-derived products. Hempacco's GreenStar Labs will create white-label products on behalf of Paradise. Jorge Olsen, Chief Marketing Officer, explains that cannabis in Mexico is legal for both recreational and medicinal purposes. The Mexican government, however, did not fully outline rules on retail sales. Still, Paradise figured out the sales path and launched great retail locations catering to the significant consumer demand for hemp/CBD products. Paradise will install Hempacco's vending kiosk machines in 10 stores as a sales/marketing test. The vending machines will operate 24 hours, giving Paradise the only 24-hour hemp/CBD store in Mexico. Jorge and Sandro see this agreement as a fantastic opportunity for Hempacco, which now has a marketing footprint in Mexico, with a population of around 120 million. Hempacco and Paradise Shop Mexico see enormous growth in providing consumers with high-quality hemp-based products. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; Hempacco Co., Inc . - https://hempaccoinc.com/ & https://realstuffsmokables.com/ . The interview will air on Newsmax, Episode 494, Saturday, July 29, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET, and the FOX Business Network, Episode 495, Monday, July 31, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT.

RedCloud Technology, Ltd.'s ("RedCloud") Justin Floyd, Chief Executive Officer, and Stan Mlatac, Chief Financial Officer, are at the Nasdaq MarketSite studio with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King to discuss the Company. RedCloud created and deployed an AI-powered Intelligent Open Commerce Platform that allows FMCG (Fast-moving Consumer Goods) an exciting B2B global exchange of goods/services. The emerging markets of Latin America and Africa are a $1T marketplace growing exponentially. Stan explains that using RedCloud's AI and machine learning platform, FMCGs can tap these emerging markets while overcoming trade and language barriers. In the US, thousands of FMCG could expand their brand product offerings in these markets with predictable purchasing outcomes. The Intelligent Open Commerce Platform takes the sales/marketing guesswork out of the equation and can assist an FMCG with expecting timing, pricing, and placing goods and services. Many emerging markets, particularly Africa, with limited internet infrastructure, prohibited merchants from buying/selling products globally. Innovations, like Elon Musk's "Starlink," allow merchants in emerging markets access to global commerce. Microentrepreneurs worldwide can use RedClouds' platform to increase brand growth, awareness, and revenues - buying right and selling smart. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit RedCloud Technology, Ltd. - https://www.redcloudtechnology.com . The interview will air on Newsmax, Episode 494, Saturday, July 29, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET, and the FOX Business Network, Episode 495, Monday, July 31, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT.

On location at Lahontan Gold Corp.'s (OTCQB: LGCXF) (TSXV: LG) ($LGCXF) Gold mining site in Nevada, Kimberly Ann , Founder, CEO, President, and Director talks remotely to New to The Street's TV Host Jane King. Kimberly points out the historical mining open pits and other infrastructures from the Company's Santa Fe property . Interestingly, Kim explains the difference between oxide and sulfide types of mineral-bearing zones. Oxide mineralized zones are lower grade per ton but easily accessible in open pits, and the recovery cost of metals per ounce is lower due to heap leap extraction methods. Typically, sulfides are more hard rock underground types of mineralized zones, leading to higher developmental costs before profitable extractions. Kim references the orange oxide zones on Lahontan's property during the interview. The Company, over the next year, expects to provide more information on its recently acquired West Santa Fe Holding, more on drill and grade results on the Santa Fe mine, and update the Company's Santa Fe 43-101 report . Kimberly welcomes viewers to follow the Company's progress and opt-in on the website https://lahontangoldcorp.com/ for timely operational updates. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Lahontan Gold Corp. - https://lahontangoldcorp.com/ . The interview will air on Newsmax, Episode 494, Saturday, July 29, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET, and the FOX Business Network, Episode 495, Monday, July 31, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT.

The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.'s (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) Brian Rivera, Director of Administration, and Brian Meier, Chief Operating Officer, are with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King. Talking about the Company from the Nasdaq MarketSite studio , viewers get an insight into SGTM's environmentally conscious solutions. Brian Rivera talks about using the word "Sustainability" and how many industries use the word in describing business operations. He believes that "Sustainable" business practices are actions that improve communities and their surrounding environments. With young children, Brian Rivera wants sustainable measures to ensure a better and cleaner future for the next generation. Some see wood and other organic matter as useless waste; he and SGTM team see sustainability, converting that waste into usable organic products. Brian Rivera explains the Company's newest product, HumiSoil, a technologically advanced product that uses humus to restore soil's organic nutrients and can create water in soils. Any soil, in any climate, from deserts to mountains, can benefit from HumiSoil. Farming and other agricultural processes which use man-made fertilizers deplete the world's soils of much-needed nutrients and water. HumiSoil is the answer to improve soil conditions and water hydration, which can significantly improve the yields of organic fruits, vegetables, and other agricultural products. Brian Meier, Chief Operating Officer, talks about managing the Company and its subsidiaries. With eight facilities and over 250 employees, Brian says that it takes the skills and the commitment of the Company's employees to create and grow sustainable products. The most crucial asset for SGTM is its employee resources. Brian Meier welcomes all viewers to visit the Company website to learn more about SGTM's sustainability products and services. The Company has a YouTube channel with many informative videos about the Company, HumiSoil, and other initiatives. The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. and VRM BioLogik Group have a strategic relationship and a distribution agreement, whereas SGTM can sell HumiSoil in the North American market. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd . - https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/ and Mulch Manufacturing, Inc. - https://mulchmfg.com/ . The interview will air on Newsmax, Episode 494, Saturday, July 29, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET, and the FOX Business Network, Episode 495, Monday, July 31, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT.

New to The Street airs its "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment – The Weekly Hack." Alain Ghiai, who is an internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert and the CEO of Sekur Private Data, Ltd . (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) ( Sekur® ), talks with TV Host and Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry about summer travelers using the free Wi-Fi at airports, hotels, restaurants, and shops. Alain explains that these Wi-Fi sites have limited encryption capabilities, and hackers target these sites. The Wi-Fi users get hacked without knowing it, and the hacker learns about the end-users internet traffic. Over time, the hacker gathers valuable information to steal credentials for credit cards, health care, social security information, taxes, and more. Alain says always to use your 4G/5G on your devices when traveling to minimize the risk of a hack. For even better protection, subscribe to SekurVPN, a new product launched by Sekur in April 2023, hosted in Switzerland on the Company's private servers. For a reasonable monthly fee, you have a Swiss VPN IP address and military encryption. Alain says to be careful using free VPN sources; they usually track and sell data to make money off your connection. Sekur never sells data, asks for phone numbers, has no 3rd party cloud applications, and never tracks web traffic. When you log onto SekurVPN, you are invisible to those trying to steal your data. Sekur is offering PROMO CODE: PRIVACY which gives a 15% discount on all Sekur services for up to 5 years. Remember, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. operates in Switzerland , a country with some of the strictest privacy laws in the world. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd . - https://www.sekurprivatedata.com/ , http://www.Sekur.com , and https://www.sekurvpn.com/ . "Privacy Has Arrived." The interview will air on Newsmax, Episode 494, Saturday, July 29, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET, and the FOX Business Network, Episode 495, Monday, July 31, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT.

About Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) ($HPCO):

Hempacco Co., Inc.'s (NASDAQ: HPCO) ($HPCO) goal is Disrupting Tobacco's™ nearly $1 trillion industry with herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing herb, spice, and cannabinoid smokables and rolling paper. Hempacco owns The Real Stuff™ functional hemp cigarette and rolling paper brands. Hempacco's operational segments include smokables and hemp rolling paper manufacturing, smokable technology development, The Real Stuff™ brand of functional smokables and rolling paper, and Cheech & Chong Hemp Cigarettes and Hemp Hop Smokables with Rick Ross, and Snoop Dogg joint venture of hemp-derived products. Learn more at hempaccoinc.com and order products at www.realstuffsmokables.com .

About RedCloud Technology, Ltd. :



RedCloud Technology, Ltd. ("RedCloud”) is a global technology company headquartered in London, leveraging AI-powered technology to simplify international trade. RedCloud's Intelligent Open Commerce Platform connects FMCG Brands, Distributors, and Local Merchants on a single, equitable marketplace, empowering them with real-world insights and data to help them make better decisions. RedCloud enables FMCG Brands to seize new opportunities in emerging markets, facilitates access to more buyers & streamlines operations for Distributors, and helps Local Merchants spend more time selling products, not searching for them. The Company comprises a highly diverse, dynamic team of driven, talented people from over twenty different countries, speaking multiple languages, with a physical footprint in Africa, Europe, and Latin America - https://www.redcloudtechnology.com/

About Lahontan Gold Corp. (OTCQB: LGCXF) (TSXV: LG) ($LGCXF):

Lahontan Gold Corp. (OTCQB: LGCXF) (TSXV: LG) ($LGCXF): is a Canadian mineral exploration company that holds, through its US subsidiaries, three top-tier gold and silver exploration properties in the Walker Lane of mining-friendly Nevada. Lahontan's flagship property, the 19 km2 Santa Fe Mine, had past production of 345,000 ounces of Gold and 711,000 ounces of silver between 1988 and 1995 from open pit mines utilizing heap-leach processing (Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology, 1995). The Santa Fe Mine has an Indicated Mineral Resource of 1,112,000 oz Au Eq (grading 1.14 g/t Au Eq) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 544,000 oz Au Eq (grading 1.00 g/t Au Eq), all pit-constrained (Au Eq is inclusive of recovery, please see Santa Fe Project Technical Report*). The Company will continue aggressively exploring Santa Fe during 2023 and begin evaluating development scenarios to bring the Santa Fe Mine back into production. Quentin J. Browne, P.Geo., Consulting Geologist to Lahontan Gold Corp., is the Qualified Person for the Company and approved the technical content of this news release - https://lahontangoldcorp.com/ (* Please see the Santa Fe Project Technical Report, Authors: Trevor Rabb and Darcy Baker, P. Geos. Effective Date: December 7, 2022, Report Date: March 2, 2023. The Technical Report is available on the Company's website and SEDAR.)

About The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM)

The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) is an emerging provider of environmentally beneficial solutions for preserving natural resources and the municipal waste and recycling industries. The Company is a wholesale manufacturer and supplier of wood-based mulch and lumber products, primarily in the Midwest, Southeast, and Ohio Valley regions. The Company also provides arbor care and storm recovery services to municipalities, corporations, and consumers, primarily in the southeastern United States. The Company plans to expand its operations through organic growth and strategic acquisitions that are both accretive to earnings and positioned for rapid growth from the resulting synergistic opportunities identified. The Company's customers include governmental, residential, and commercial clients - https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/ .

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted emails, and secure communication tools. It sells its products through its websites www.sekur.com , approved distributors, and telecommunication companies worldwide. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide - https://www.sekurprivatedata.com and https://www.sekur.com ; Twitter: @sekurprivate .

