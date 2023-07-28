The Rice Noodles Market is forecasted to grow by USD 1062.76 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period

New York, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Rice Noodles Market in APAC 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05242223/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for gluten-free products in APAC, growing demand for convenient food products, and growing use of rice noodles in a variety of cuisines.



The rice noodles market in APAC is segmented as below:

By Product

• Rice vermicelli

• Rice stick

• Others



By Distribution Channel

• Retail

• Food service



This study identifies the variety of flavors available in rice noodles as one of the prime reasons driving the rice noodles market in APAC growth during the next few years. Also, the growing trend for certifying rice noodles among players and increasing demand for instant food products will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the rice noodles market covers in APAC the following areas:

• Rice noodles market sizing in APAC

• Rice noodles market forecast in APAC

• Rice noodles market industry analysis in APAC



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading rice noodles market in APAC vendors that include Acecook Vietnam Joint Stock Co., Bich Chi Food Co., FodShop Pty Ltd., Foodle Noodle Co. Ltd., Greenature Grains and noodle Co. Ltd., Kenmin Foods Co. Ltd., Kikkoman Corp., King Soba, Leong Guan Food Manufacturer Pte Ltd., Lieng Tong Rice Vermicilli Co. Ltd., Molina and Sons Phils. Inc., Nongshim Co. Ltd., Q Phil International Trading, SA GIANG, Sapporo Products Inc., Suzhou Joywell Taste Co. Ltd., Thai President Foods Public Co. Ltd., Thaitan Foods International Co. Ltd., Vietnam Food Technology Joint Stock Co., and Woodland Foods Ltd.. Also, the rice noodles market analysis report in APAC includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

