The Global Renal Dialysis Market is forecasted to grow by USD 65.79 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.77% during the forecast period

The report on the renal dialysis market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of kidney diseases, the growing geriatric population, and the lack of kidney donors.



The renal dialysis market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• In center dialysis

• Home dialysis



By Type

• Hemodialysis

• Peritoneal

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Asia

• Europe

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the rising demand for home peritoneal dialysis treatment as one of the prime reasons driving the renal dialysis market growth during the next few years. Also, initiatives to increase public awareness, physician education, and clinical training and focus on miniaturization and wearable technology for CKD patients will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the renal dialysis market covers the following areas:

• Renal dialysis market sizing

• Renal dialysis market forecast

• Renal dialysis market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading renal dialysis market vendors that include Baxter International Inc., AngioDynamics Inc., Asahi Kasei Corp., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton Dickinson and Co., DaVita Inc., Dialysis Clinic Inc., Diaverum AB, Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA, JMS Co. Ltd., Medtronic Plc, Merck and Co. Inc., Nikkiso Co. Ltd., Nipro Corp., Nxstage Medical Inc., Physidia, Satellite Healthcare Inc., STERIS Plc, Toray Industries Inc., and US Renal Care.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

