Spatial Omics Market to Surpass 564.11 Million by 2030 Drives Due to Exploring the Future of Genomic Analysis

Westford USA, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, spatial genomics sequencing has experienced a rapid advancements driven by the continuous progress in sequencing technologies. These advancements have paved the way for spatial OMICS techniques, which enable the quantitative analysis of gene expression and the visualization of DNA and RNA mapping within tissue sections in the spatial omics market .

Omics is a term encompassing various disciplines such as genomics, transcriptomics, proteomics and metabolomics. These fields of study focus on analyzing and understanding the different molecules and their interactions within the biological systems. Traditional approaches in transcriptomics and proteomics have played a crucial role in deciphering disease progression by identifying distinct cellular subpopulations or micro environmental signatures associated with normal and pathological tissues in the spatial omics market.

Spatial Transcriptomics Segment is Expected to Dominating the Market Due to Rising Advancements in Sequencing Technologies

The spatial transcriptomics segment has emerged as a dominant player in spatial omics market, capturing a significant market share of 65% in 2022. This growth can be attributed to the advancements in sequencing technologies, which have accelerated the study of transcriptomics at the single-cell level. As a result, researchers and scientists can now analyze the expression patterns of genes within specific spatial locations of tissues or cells, enabling a deeper understanding of multicellular organisms.

The markets in North America emerged as the leading region in the global spatial omics market, holding the largest market share. This can be attributed to several factors contributing to the region's dominance. Firstly, North America has a growing prevalence of cancer and other metabolic, autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. This has led to an increased demand for advanced diagnostic techniques and personalized medicine solutions, driving the growth of the market.

Consumables Segment is Expected to Dominate in the Market Due to High Utilization Rate of Consumable Products

The consumables segment emerged as the dominant strength in the spatial omics market, accounting for the largest share of 54%. This can be attributed to the high utilization rate of consumable products and leading companies' continuous launch of novel solutions. In particular, companies are focusing on developing consumable products that enable chemical cross-linking of proteins, enhancing the efficiency and accuracy of spatial omics analysis.

Regional markets in the Asia Pacific is expected to witness a significant growth in the spatial omics market during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the expansion of biological research activities and the increasing adoption of omics tools by regional companies. In addition, with a focus on advancing scientific knowledge and understanding, organizations are leveraging omics technologies to study various biological processes and mechanisms.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the spatial omics market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Spatial Omics Market

Vizgen announced the release of its MERSCOPE protein co-detection kit, which facilitates subcellular spatial multi-omics measurements in 2022. This kit allows for the simultaneous detection of RNA and proteins during a standard MERFISH (Multiplexed Error-Robust Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization) experiment. By integrating the detection of both RNA and proteins, researchers can gain deeper insights into the spatial organization and functional relationships within cells.

Vizgen showcased the expansion of its MERSCOPE™ in situ single-cell spatial genomics platform capabilities at the advances in genome biology and technology (AGBT) conference in 2022. The expanded capabilities of the platform offer enhanced resolution and sensitivity for single-cell spatial genomics analysis, providing researchers with more comprehensive and detailed information about the cellular organization and function.

Key Questions Answered in Spatial Omics Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

