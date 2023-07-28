The Global Military Thermal Weapon Sights Market is forecasted to grow by USD289.57 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.85% during the forecast period

New York, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Military Thermal Weapon Sights Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05096275/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the military thermal weapon sights market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the introduction of HD thermal imaging systems, greater focus on ISR operations, and growing asymmetric warfare across the world.



The military thermal weapon sights market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Air

• Maritime

• Land



By Type

• Gun-based thermal weapon sights

• Vehicle-mounted thermal weapon sights



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the emergence of wireless thermal weapon sights as one of the prime reasons driving the military thermal weapon sights market growth during the next few years. Also, emergence of night vision device with thermal weapon sights and increasing adoption of thermal weapon sights by hunters and outdoor enthusiasts will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the military thermal weapon sights market covers the following areas:

• Military thermal weapon sights market sizing

• Military thermal weapon sights market forecast

• Military thermal weapon sights market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading military thermal weapon sights market vendors that include American Technologies Network Corp., ASELSAN AS, BAE Systems Plc, BERETTA HOLDING SA, Bharat Electronics Ltd., Elbit Systems Ltd., Excelitas Technologies Corp., General Starlight Co. Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leonardo DRS Inc., Materion Corp., Patria Group, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rheinmetall AG, Safran SA, Schmidt and Bender GmbH and Co. KG, SIG Sauer Inc., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thales Group, Thermoteknix Systems Ltd., Tonbo Imaging India Pvt Ltd., and Trijicon Inc.. Also, the military thermal weapon sights market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

