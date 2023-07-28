Amplifier and Comparator Market to Reach $19Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 6.3% CAGR with Amplifier Segment Driving Growth During 2023–2030 | The Insight Partners

Pune, India, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to our latest market study on " Amplifier and Comparator Market Size Report, Forecast to 2030 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type and Application," the market is expected to grow from US$ 12.41 billion in 2023 to US$ 19.03 billion by 2030; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2030. The increasing demand for optical amplifiers with the rise in the implementation of various modern network types bolsters global market growth.





Download Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00016955/







In terms of region, the amplifier and comparator market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. According to the amplifier and comparator market analysis, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2028. The region also accounted for the largest amplifier and comparator market share in 2022. Taiwan, China, Japan, and South Korea are among the largest bases for electronic products and component manufacturing. In addition to this, the presence of the largest number of semiconductor fabricating foundries contributes to the dominance of this region in the global market.

The amplifier and comparator market in APAC is segmented into South Korea, India, China, Japan, Australia, and the Rest of APAC. The region comprises various growing economies—India, China, Indonesia, and the Philippines. These countries are witnessing a gradual rise in the adoption of advanced technologies. Further, the availability of low labor costs, low taxes and duties, and a strong business ecosystem are luring global players in the electronic manufacturing industry to expand their manufacturing facilities in this region. In September 2021, Molex, one of the world's leading manufacturers of electronic, electrical, and fiber optic connectivity systems, announced it is expanding its existing manufacturing operations in Hanoi, Vietnam. With this strategic development, the company is expected to support the growing demand for its products across various applications, including smartphones, TVs, and home appliances. Thus, the flourishing manufacturing industry in APAC is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities to fuel APAC amplifier and comparator market share in the coming years.

The amplifier and comparator market in Europe is segmented into France, Germany, Italy, Russia, the UK, and the Rest of Europe. Western Europe is a highly developed region and comprises different types of businesses. Europe has a well-established manufacturing industry using cutting-edge technologies, such as the Industrial Internet of Things, the Internet of Things, and Industry 4.0. The European market is extremely competitive, with the presence of both local and international players. Key companies involved in designing, manufacturing, and distributing amplifiers and comparators conduct business in the region. These companies often invest in research and development to be at the forefront of adopting advanced technologies and to meet evolving customer demands. Key players in the amplifier and comparator market focus on innovation, new product launches, partnerships, and collaborations to stay relevant in the competition. In March 2023, Marshall Amplification, one of the leading amp-makers, was acquired by the Swedish audio firm Zound Industries. With this acquisition, both companies decided to join forces with the launch of the Marshall Group. An amplifier improves audio quality, provides dynamic range, and enhances listening experiences. These strategic developments in the audio industry are expected to bolster the amplifier and comparator market growth.

Global Amplifier and Comparator Market: Type Overview

In terms of type, the amplifier and comparator market is bifurcated into amplifier and comparator. Comparators compare two signals and output one signal that is compatible with the digital components of an electronic system. They are often used in digital circuits to create logic gates and other components for signals that call for exact comparison. These components are essential in industries such as consumer electronics, automotive, and automation, wherein they serve as an important component of electronic circuit design, converting analog signals into digital signals. In manufacturing industries, comparators are widely used to identify errors in the manufacturing processes, which helps preserve the product lifecycle by detecting the error on time. Thus, the growing electronics, automotive and other industries demand comparators which drives the amplifier and comparator market growth.





Purchase Premium Copy of Amplifier and Comparator Market Growth Report (2023-2030) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00016955/







Global Amplifier and Comparator Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Analog Devices Inc, Broadcom Inc, STMicroelectronics, Microchip Technology Inc, NXP Semiconductors, On Semiconductor, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Skyworks Solutions Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, and ABLIC Inc are among the key amplifier and comparator market players profiled in the report. Several other essential market players were also analyzed for a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem. The report provides detailed market insights, which can help major players strategize their growth in the amplifier and comparator market.

In 2023, Tata Consultancy Services and Renesas partnered to work together with the opening of a joint innovation center in Bengaluru and Hyderabad on software development, radio frequency, digital, and mixed-signal design for cutting-edge next-generation semiconductor solutions that will serve the needs of numerous industries.

In 2023, Renesas unveiled three new MCU groups designed for applications involving motor control. Devices from the RX and RA families are among the more than 35 new products launched by Renesas. With several MCU and MPU families, analog and power solutions, sensors, communications equipment, signal conditioners, and other devices, the new MCUs expanded the leading motor control range in the market.





Go through further research published by The Insight Partners: (Purchase with 10% Instant Discount):

Dual Voltage Comparator Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis



High Voltage Amplifier Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis



Isolation Amplifier Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis



Instrumentation Amplifier Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis



Power Amplifier Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis





About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/amplifier-and-comparator-market

