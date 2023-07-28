Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market to Surpass 4.12 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to the Advanced Devices for Accurate and Convenient Health Management

Westford,USA, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the blood pressure monitoring devices market is witnessing a technological advancements that contribute to its growth. One notable example is the introduction of the BP 170 automatic blood pressure monitor by In Body in February 2022. This innovative device allows individuals to conveniently self-record and track key health metrics, including blood pressure in the comfort of their own homes. Such advancements in home health monitoring empower individuals to actively manage their health and contribute to the early diagnosis and treatment of hypertension and cardiac diseases.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market"

Pages - 260

Tables - 65

Figures – 75

A blood pressure (BP) monitoring device is a precise machine designed to accurately measure an individual's blood pressure in blood pressure monitoring devices market. It typically comprises three key components: an inflatable cuff, an air pressure sensor and a pump. When using the device, the cuff is securely placed on the user's left arm. It is then inflated and deflated, exerting controlled pressure on the artery beneath the cuff.

Prominent Players in Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market

Omron Healthcare, Inc.

Welch Allyn (Hill-Rom)

A&D Company, Limited

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Smiths Medical, Inc.

SunTech Medical, Inc.

Spacelabs Healthcare, Inc.

Schiller AG

Rossmax International Ltd.

BPL Medical Technologies

CONTEC MEDICAL SYSTEMS CO., LTD.

Withings

American Diagnostic Corporation

Beurer GmbH

Microlife Corporation

Briggs Healthcare

CITIZEN SYSTEMS JAPAN CO., LTD.

Terumo Corporation

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Sphygmomanometer Segment is Expected to Dominating the Market Due to its High Level of Efficacy

The sphygmomanometer segment is anticipated to hold a substantial share of the blood pressure monitoring devices market, driven by its high level of efficacy and cost-effectiveness. Sphygmomanometers have long been recognized as a reliable method for measuring blood pressure and their affordability makes them accessible to a wide range of healthcare settings.

The markets in North America emerged as the region with the largest revenue share, accounting for more than 39.65% of the blood pressure monitoring devices market. This can be attributed to the region's highly regulated and developed healthcare infrastructure, which promotes the adoption of advanced medical devices. Furthermore, increasing investments in the research and development of accurate and effective blood pressure monitors are expected to be key factors driving the market growth in the coming years.

Hospital and Clinics Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to the Rising Prevalence of Hypertension

The hospital and clinics segment is projected to hold the largest revenue share in the blood pressure monitoring devices market during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the escalating prevalence of hypertension worldwide. In addition, as healthcare providers strive to enhance patient care, the adoption of blood pressure monitoring devices has increased significantly in hospitals and clinics. These devices offer accurate, fast and effective diagnostics, enabling healthcare professionals to assess and monitor patients' blood pressure levels quickly.

Regional markets in the Asia Pacific is projected to experience a rapid growth in the blood pressure monitoring devices market over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the presence of untapped opportunities in the region, along with the increasing incidence of hypertension. As a result, manufacturers are recognizing the potential of the market and investing in developing and distributing advanced BP monitoring devices.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the blood pressure monitoring devices market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market

Omron Healthcare Inc. made a significant announcement in 2022 by introducing its new remote patient monitoring services at the 2022 consumer electronics show. Alongside this, the company showcased its connected blood pressure monitors and an advanced mobile app to support consumers in managing their health remotely. This development highlights the increasing focus on integrating technology and healthcare services to provide convenient and accessible patient monitoring solutions.

Biobeat recently launched a new wearable and continuous ambulatory blood pressure monitoring device. This innovative wearable device enables individuals to continuously monitor their blood pressure, providing valuable data for healthcare professionals. This advancement in wearable technology enhances the ability to monitor blood pressure in real time, facilitating early detection and better management of hypertension.

