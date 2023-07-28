The Global Corporate Entertainment Market is forecasted to grow by USD 47.72 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.95% during the forecast period

New York, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Corporate Entertainment Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069595/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the corporate entertainment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing popularity of interactive videos, the increasing reach of social media, and growing employee engagement among corporates.



The corporate entertainment market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Conventions

• Retreats

• Office parties

• Others



By Application

• 25-55 years

• Under 25 years

• Over 55 years



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing popularity of crowd-streaming as one of the prime reasons driving the corporate entertainment market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for virtual activities and rising demand for personalized marketing for corporate events will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the corporate entertainment market covers the following areas:

• Corporate entertainment market sizing

• Corporate entertainment market forecast

• Corporate entertainment market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading corporate entertainment market vendors that include Alive Network Ltd., All American Entertainment, Bassett Events Inc., Blue Moon Talent, Booking Entertainment, Contraband Entertainment, Corporate Entertainment Agency, DCM Event Management, DNA Entertainment Networks Pvt. Ltd., Entertainers Worldwide Ltd., Eventive Marketing Inc., Funny Business Agency, Green Light Booking, Incognito Artists Ltd., Live Entertainment UK, Quintessentially UK Ltd., Scarlett Entertainment and Management Ltd., The Events Co., Top Dog Entertainment, Texas Sounds Entertainment LLC, and Rafanelli Events. Also, the corporate entertainment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

