The Global Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market is forecasted to grow by USD 345.2 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.35% during the forecast period

The report on the hexagonal boron nitride market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an abundance of boron minerals, increasing demand from electronics and metallurgy industries, and the chemically inert and non-toxic nature of hexagonal boron nitride.



The hexagonal boron nitride market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Coatings and mold release agents

• Electrical insulation

• Lubricants

• Refractory

• Others



By End-user

• Automotive

• Electronics

• Aerospace

• Metallurgy

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the commercialization of boron nitride nanotubes as one of the prime reasons driving the hexagonal boron nitride market growth during the next few years. Also, expanding industrial applications of hexagonal boron nitride and use of hexagonal boron nitride as insulator in high-temperature furnaces will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hexagonal boron nitride market vendors that include 3M Co., American Elements, BORTEK Boron Technologies and Mechatronic Inc., Compagnie de Saint Gobain, Denka Co. Ltd., Henze Boron Nitride Products AG, Hoganas AB, JFE Holdings Inc., Kennametal Inc., KYOCERA Corp., Liaoning PengDa technology Co. Ltd., Momentive Performance Materials Inc., PJSC Zaporozhsky Abrasivny Combinat, Resonac Holdings Corp., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Supervac Industries LLP, UK Abrasives Inc., Yingkou Liaobin Fine Chemical Co. Ltd., Zibo Xinfukang Specialty Materials Co. Ltd., and ZYP Coatings Inc.. Also, the hexagonal boron nitride market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

