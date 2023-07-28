The Global Data Center UPS Market is forecasted to grow by USD 4,991.08 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.92% during the forecast period

New York, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Center UPS Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04973797/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the data center UPS market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in the adoption of modular UPS systems, rapid growth in the construction of data centers, and growing awareness of operating green facilities.



The data center UPS market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Centralized UPS

• Zone UPS

• Rack-mount UPS



By Application

• Tier 3 data center

• Tier 1 and 2 data center

• Tier 4 data center



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the use of lithium-ion UPS systems as one of the prime reasons driving the data center UPS market growth during the next few years. Also, the use of DC power distribution for data centers and the growing adoption of DCIM and automation tools will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the data center UPS market covers the following areas:

• Data center UPS market sizing

• Data center UPS market forecast

• Data center UPS market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading data center UPS market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Centiel Global, Cyber Power Systems Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Enconnex LLC, EverExceed Corp., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., HITEC Power Protection BV, Kohler Co., Legrand SA, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., RPS Spa, Schneider Electric SE, SolarEdge Technologies Inc., Toshiba Corp., and Vertiv Holdings Co. Also, the data center UPS market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

