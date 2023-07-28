Contrast Media Market to Surpass 4.2 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to Growing Demand for Diagnostic Imaging

Westford,USA, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the rising prevalence of complex comorbidities and chronic diseases has resulted in a significant surge in demand for diagnostic imaging tests, encompassing a wide range of modalities such as ultrasound, X-raysand advanced imaging technologies such as MRI and CT scans in the contrast media market .

Browse in-depth TOC on "Contrast Media Market"

Pages - 260

Tables - 91

Figures – 75

Contrast media injectors play a crucial role in contrast media market for conjunction with CT and MRI imaging modalities for identifying and diagnosing a wide range of health conditions. These injectors enable the delivery of contrast agents into the patient's body, enhancing the visibility and clarity of images. As a result, contrast media injectors have become instrumental in detecting and assessing various medical conditions including breast cancer, heart diseases, gastrointestinal disorders, bone fractures, colon cancer and blood clots.

Neurological Condition Segment is Expected to Dominating the Market Due to Rising Neurological Illnesses

The neurological condition category has emerged as a significant area, accounting for approximately 29.45% of the contrast media market. MRI contrast agents are strongly encouraged when assessing the central nervous system (CNS) for various neurological illnesses. These agents provide superior imaging capabilities compared to CT scans, enabling the visualization of neural structures with exceptional clarity. Among the most commonly used contrast agents are gadolinium-based ones.

The markets in North America emerged as the dominant region in the global contrast media market, capturing the largest share of approximately 44.44%. However, this landscape is anticipated to transform due to various strategic initiatives undertaken by significant manufacturers to cater to specific patient subgroups within this region. As a result, key market participants such as GE Healthcare, Guerbet, Lantheus and Bracco diagnostics have played a pivotal role in shaping the market dynamics.

Microbubble Contrast Media Segment is Expected to Grow in the Market Due toIncreasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

The microbubble contrast media category is expected to experience the fastest growth rate in the contrast media market. Microbubble contrast agents consist of tiny gas bubbles that can be injected into the body. These agents are predominantly utilized in cardiac ultrasound imaging. Specifically designed for observing tissue microcirculation, contrast agents for ultrasonic imaging have proven immensely valuable.

Regional markets inAsia Pacific region is projected to witness the highest CAGR in the contrast media market during the forecast period. Several factors contribute to this growth trajectory, including the region's increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. In addition, the rising demand for quality medical care, coupled with the growing healthcare spending and government initiatives aimed at improving healthcare services has further fueled the market expansion.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the contrast media market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Contrast Media Market

Beijing beilu pharmaceutical achieved a significant milestone as its generic drug lopamidal passed the consistency evaluation in 2022. This evaluation process plays a crucial role in assessing the quality and efficacy of generic drugs by comparing them with the brand version of the drug. This achievement reinforces the confidence in the quality and effectiveness of lopamidal as a viable alternative in the market.

Bayer and Siemens Healthineers recently collaborated to introduce the imaging system interface (ISI) for magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). The ISI combines Bayer's MRXperion MR injection system with Siemens Healthineers' MR scanner, addressing the challenges encountered with the conventional method. This innovative interface enhances the efficiency and effectiveness of MRI procedures, facilitating seamless communication and integration between the injection system and the scanner.

