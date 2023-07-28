The Global Lecithin Market is forecasted to grow by USD 195.88 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.09% during the forecast period

New York, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Lecithin Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04944888/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing sales of bakery products, increasing demand for dairy products, and increasing adoption of lecithin in dietary supplements.



The lecithin market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Animal feed

• Food and beverages

• Pharmaceuticals

• Others



By Source

• Soy lecithin

• Egg lecithin

• Sunflower lecithin

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising trend of using non-GMO lecithin as one of the prime reasons driving the lecithin market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for plant-based lecithin and increasing M and A and partnerships will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the lecithin market covers the following areas:

• Lecithin market sizing

• Lecithin market forecast

• Lecithin market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading lecithin market vendors that include AAK AB, American Lecithin Co., AMITEX AGRO PRODUCT PVT. LTD., Archer Daniels Midland Co., AVRIL SCA, Bunge Ltd., Cargill Inc., Fismer Lecithin GmbH, Foodchem International Corp., Giiava, Haneil Soyatech Pvt. Ltd., Lecilite Ingredients Pvt. Ltd., Matrix Life Science Inc., Prestige Group, Sonic Biochem Extraction Pvt. Ltd., Sternchemie GmbH and Co. KG, VAV Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Kriti Nutrients Ltd., Lipoid GmbH, and Wilmar International Ltd.. Also, the lecithin market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

