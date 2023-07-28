The Global Sports Supplement Market is forecasted to grow by USD 2,221.42 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.52% during the forecast period

New York, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sports Supplement Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04912759/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the sports supplement market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased participation in sports and fitness activities, increasing demand for natural products, and increased consumption among millennials.



The sports supplement market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Protein

• Non-protein



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increased online sales as one of the prime reasons driving the sports supplement market growth during the next few years. Also, product development for sports nutrition and migration of manufacturing and sales facilities to APAC will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading sports supplement market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Amway Corp., Ascendis Health Ltd., Associated British Foods Plc, BPI Sports, Clif Bar and Co., Competitive Edge Labs LLC, Glanbia plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Haleon Plc, Herbalife International of America Inc., Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., MusclePharm, Nestle SA, NOW Health Group Inc., PacificHealth Labs, Pro Action srl, Universal Nutrition, Vitaphar NV, and Weider Global Nutrition LLC. Also, the sports supplement market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

