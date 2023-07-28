Diagnostic Electrocardiograph Market Set to Soar Past USD 8.79 Billion by 2030

Westford,USA, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Diagnostic Electrocardiograph market , integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning in ECG analysis, adoption of telemedicine and remote monitoring solutions, increasing focus on wearable ECG devices, development of cloud-based ECG data management systems, emphasis on user-friendly and patient-centric ECG devices, growing use of mobile ECG apps and consumer-oriented health tracking technologies, and collaboration between medical device manufacturers and software companies to enhance ECG data interpretation and reporting capabilities are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Diagnostic electrocardiogram online is a service that allows users to take an electrocardiogram (ECG) test at home using a personal ECG monitor. The ECG data is then uploaded to a cloud-based platform, where it can be analyzed by a healthcare provider. This service can be used to diagnose heart conditions, monitor heart health, and track the effectiveness of treatment.

Prominent Players in Diagnostic Electrocardiograph Market

General Healthcare Technologies Inc.

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Schiller AG

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd

Spacelabs Healthcare

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Allengers Medical Systems Ltd

Norav Health

Cardioline S.P.A.

Mortara Instrument

Welch Allyn

Cardionet

LifeWatch AG

AliveCor

Qardio

CorWave

Preventice Solutions

Medtronic

Mobile ECG Devices Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Mobile ECG devices dominated the global online market as they offer convenience and real-time monitoring, empowering users to take charge of their health and enabling healthcare professionals to provide remote care.

Arrhythmia Detection is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the arrhythmia detection is the leading segment as accurate and timely diagnosis of arrhythmias is crucial for appropriate treatment and management. Diagnostic electrocardiographs play a central role in identifying irregular heart rhythms, aiding healthcare professionals in making informed decisions about patient care.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Well-established Healthcare Infrastructure

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a well-established healthcare infrastructure. dditionally, North America is at the forefront of technological innovations in the medical device industry, driving the adoption of advanced diagnostic electrocardiograph technologies.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Diagnostic Electrocardiograph market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Diagnostic Electrocardiograph.

Key Developments in Diagnostic Electrocardiograph Market

In January 2023, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. acquired Welch Allyn, a leading provider of ECG devices. This acquisition will allow Hill-Rom to expand its product portfolio and reach a wider range of customers.

In February 2023, AliveCor, a leading provider of consumer ECG devices, was acquired by Medtronic. This acquisition will allow Medtronic to expand its digital health offerings and reach a wider range of patients.

