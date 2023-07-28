PÜR Beauty’s New Kits Take the Guesswork Out of Your Beauty Routine





TORONTO, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As we transition from the long days of summer to the crisp beginnings of fall, PÜR Beauty, a pioneer in clean beauty since 2002, is proud to launch two transformative beauty kits tailored to the Canadian seasons: Daily Skinvestment and Daily Accessories. Created to complement the varying Canadian complexions and weather changes, these clean, cruelty free kits are a refreshing way to rejuvenate your skincare and beauty routine.



The Daily Skinvestment kit simplifies skincare with its 4-Step Simple Skincare Routine, including full-sized and travel-sized best sellers housed in a sustainable cosmetic bag. Complete with best sellers like a full-size Cloud Cream Gel-to-Water Hydrating Essence Moisturizer for a fresh summer glow, and Mellow Eyes Hemp Hydrogel Rejuvenating Eye Patches to combat the effects of cooler fall winds. Travel-size minis of Forever Clean Gentle Cleanser and Lit Mist Illuminating Setting Spray complete the set, easily packed for your end-of-summer getaways or early fall adventures. This suite of products is presented in an eco-friendly cosmetic bag, symbolising a commitment to radiant, healthier-looking skin amidst seasonal shifts. This kit is available for $58, offering a remarkable value of $105.

The Daily Accessories kit is an essential 4-Piece Best Sellers Makeup Kit featuring top-selling products, namely Mineral Glow Bronzing Powder, Silky Pout Creamy Lip Chubby, and travel-size minis of Correcting Primer Energize & Rescue and Fully Charged Mascara. Neatly packaged in a sustainable cosmetic bag, this kit is an upgrade for any beauty routine. At $58 this kit is not only the ideal ready-to-go solution, but also a great value with a bundle savings of $105!

Both kits are formulated with beneficial ingredients like Green Tea, Ginseng, Vitamin B, Ceretin Complex, Aloe, and Hemp Seed Oil. These powerful components are esteemed for their ability to counteract signs of aging and environmental stressors, fostering radiant and healthier-looking skin.

“PÜR Beauty’s mission is to instill confidence in every individual through products that reflect the diverse beauty of Canadian complexions. Our latest kits epitomize this goal,” said Julie Campbell, Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer of PÜR Beauty. "By considering the beautiful array of Canadian complexions in our product development, we demonstrate our commitment to clean, sustainable beauty that resonates with our Canadian consumers."

PÜR Beauty is dedicated to clean beauty and this commitment surpasses the ingredients of its kits. The brand is committed to environmental sustainability, meticulously crafting products that are cruelty-free and free from gluten, petrolatum, mineral oil, talc, phthalates, parabens, fragrance, chemical SPF, formaldehyde, sulfates, and more.

The two recently launched kits are now available nationwide at Shoppers Drug Mart and online at Well.ca.

For more information, images, interviews and product requests, please contact Sarah El-Bakri at selbakri@harbingerideas.com or 289-892-7054.

About PÜR Beauty

PÜR Beauty has committed to its "Beauty, PÜR and Simple" philosophy since its inception in 2002. With the mission to offer PÜR Beauties good-for-you products that deliver immediate and long-term results, PÜR has grown into a comprehensive product line of efficacious complexion and color makeup products and transformative skincare solutions. Although PÜR's proprietary technology is complex, their method remains PÜR and simple. PÜR believes in the luxury of high-performance complexion and color products that align with your lifestyle. PÜR is always cruelty-free and ensures none of their formulas intentionally include gluten, petrolatum, mineral oil, talc, phthalates, parabens, fragrance, chemical SPF, formaldehyde, sulfates and more. At PÜR, meticulous beauty and skin-ingredient research guide the creation of makeup, makeup brushes, cosmetic tools, and skincare products that are never tested on animals and always cruelty-free.

