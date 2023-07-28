The Global MRAM Market is forecasted to grow by USD 1,483.85 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 34.35% during the forecast period

New York, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global MRAM Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04796640/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by low-power consumption, impulsion for miniaturization, and large-scale benefits of using IoT devices in healthcare applications.



The MRAM market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Automotive and aerospace and defense

• Enterprise storage

• Consumer electronics

• Robotics



By Type

• STT MRAM

• T MRAM



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the integration of MRAM in the smartphone as one of the prime reasons driving the MRAM market growth during the next few years. Also, growth of smart cities and adoption of MRAM in data centers and cloud database will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the MRAM market covers the following areas:

• MRAM market sizing

• MRAM market forecast

• MRAM market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading MRAM market vendors that include ARCO INC., Avalanche Technology Inc., Crocus Nano Electronic LLC, Everspin Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., IMEC Inc., KLA Corp., MEMTECH, Numem Inc., NVE Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Renesas Electronics Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SK hynix Co. Ltd., SPIN MEMORY INC., SRAM and MRAM Group, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Inc., and Yole Developpement SA. Also, the MRAM market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04796640/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________