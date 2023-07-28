Click, Shop, Savor: Yoga Mat Market Set to Soar Past USD 23.32 Billion by 2030

Westford,USA, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Yoga Mat market , rising preference for premium and personalized yoga mats, incorporation of innovative designs and patterns in yoga mat offerings, increasing popularity of extra-thick and cushioned mats for enhanced comfort, growing demand for lightweight and travel-friendly mats, surge in online sales and e-commerce platforms for yoga mat distribution, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Yoga Mat Market"

Pages - 265

Tables - 91

Figures - 76

A yoga mat is a piece of equipment used to practice yoga. It provides a non-slip and cushioned surface, which makes it easier to perform yoga poses safely and comfortably. Yoga mats are typically made of natural rubber, PVC, or a combination of both. They come in a variety of thicknesses, colors, and patterns.

Get a sample copy of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/yoga-mat-market

Prominent Players in Yoga Mat Market

Jade Yoga

Manduka

Hugger Mugger Yoga Products

Lululemon Athletica

prAna

Liforme Ltd.

Khataland

Gaiam

Yoga Direct

Suga

La Vie Boheme Yoga

Barefoot Yoga

Trimax Sports

Body-Solid

Gaiam

Yoga Design Lab

Alo Yoga

YogaGlo

Sequential Brands Group Inc.

PVC Yoga Mats Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

PVC Yoga Mats dominated the global online market due to their affordability and durability. They are widely available and have been commonly used in the market for a long time. However, environmental concerns related to PVC's non-biodegradable nature may lead to a shift in consumer preferences towards more eco-friendly options.

General Fitness and Yoga is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the general Fitness and yoga is the leading segment due to the increasing awareness of the importance of regular physical activity and mental well-being has driven more people to engage in yoga and fitness practices. As individuals seek to incorporate exercise routines into their daily lives, the demand for yoga mats for general fitness and yoga-related activities has grown.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/yoga-mat-market

Asia-Pacific is the leading Market Due to the Traditional Yoga Practices

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is one of the largest growing markets due to the traditional yoga practices. With the growing interest in yoga and fitness activities globally, the region's rich heritage in yoga could influence the demand for yoga mats, especially as more people worldwide seek authentic yoga experiences.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Yoga Mat market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Yoga Mat.

Key Developments in Yoga Mat Market

In January 2023, Lululemon Athletica partnered with Alo Yoga to launch a limited-edition line of yoga mats.

In February 2023, Manduka partnered with the National Yoga Teachers Association to launch a new certification program for yoga teachers.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/yoga-mat-market

Key Questions Answered in Yoga Mat Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Lawn Mower Market

Global Camping Equipment Market

Global Sports Apparel Market

Global Electric Bike Market

Global Reef Aquarium Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com