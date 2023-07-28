The Global Calcium Chloride Market is forecasted to grow by USD 406.96 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.64% during the forecast period

New York, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Calcium Chloride Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04796528/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the calcium chloride market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the recovery of the oil and gas industry, the growing need for construction and infrastructure development, and penetration into niche markets.



The calcium chloride market is segmented as below:

By Application

• De-icing and dust control

• Oil and gas

• Construction

• Pharmaceuticals

• Others

• Product Type

• Hydrated solid

• Anhydrous solid

• Liquid



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the shale gas boom in North America as one of the prime reasons driving the calcium chloride market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for wastewater treatment and growth in demand from the food and beverage processing industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading calcium chloride market vendors that include ECPlaza Network Inc., Junction Capital Partners, Keg River Chemical Corp., Koruma Klor Alkali San, NAMA Chemicals, Nedmag BV, Occidental Petroleum Corp., Sameer Chemicals, Sitara Chemical Industries Ltd., Solvay SA, Tengfei Chemical Calcium Co. Ltd., TETRA Technologies Inc., Tiger Calcium Services Inc., Ward Chemical Inc., Weifang Haibin Chemical Co. Ltd., Weifang Taize Chemical Industry Co. Ltd, Zirax, Auro Chemical Industries Pvt. Ltd., Hawkins Inc., and Sulaksh Chemiclas. Also, the calcium chloride market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

