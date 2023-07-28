The Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market is forecasted to grow by USD 8,232.63 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.79% during the forecast period

New York, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04793426/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the assisted reproductive technology market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in rate of infertility and obesity-related cases, increase in awareness of art, and the rise in income level of consumers.



The assisted reproductive technology market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Fertility clinics

• Hospitals

• Others



By Type

• IVF

• Artificial insemination



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increasing number of single-parent families as one of the prime reasons driving the assisted reproductive technology market growth during the next few years. Also, rising first-time pregnancy age and proliferation of strategic initiatives will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading assisted reproductive technology market vendors that include Cook Group Inc., CRITEX GmbH, Cryolab Ltd., Esco Micro Pte. Ltd., Ferring BV, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Hamilton Thorne Ltd., IMV Technologies, Instituto Bernabeu SL, INVO Bioscience Inc., KITAZATO Corp., Merck KGaA, Monash IVF Group Ltd., Pantec Engineering AG, Smiths Group Plc, The Cooper Companies Inc., Virtus Health, Vitrolife AB, XiltriX International, and Genea Ltd.. Also, the assisted reproductive technology market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

