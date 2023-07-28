The T&D Equipment market is forecasted to grow by USD 16.11 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.21% during the forecast period

New York, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "T&D Equipment market in Europe 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04706483/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing investment in t and d infrastructure, increasing demand for electricity, and energy transition and decentralization.



The T&D equipment market in Europe is segmented as below:

By Product

• Power cables

• Transformers

• Switchgear



By Application

• Distribution

• Transmission



This study identifies the data will play an ever-increasing role in the energy sector as one of the prime reasons driving the T&D equipment market in Europe growth during the next few years. Also, increasing cross-border grid interconnections and growing demand for electric vehicles in Europe will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the T&D equipment market in Europe covers the following areas:

• T&D equipment market sizing in Europe

• T&D equipment market forecast in Europe

• T&D equipment market industry analysis in Europe



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading T&D equipment market in Europe vendors that include Belden Inc., Dubai Cable Company Pvt. Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., LS Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nexans SA, NKT AS, Prysmian Spa, S and C Electric Co., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Southwire Co. LLC, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Tele Fonika Kable SA, Toshiba Corp., and Vertiv Holdings Co.. Also, the T&D equipment market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

