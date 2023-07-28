High-Speed Camera Market to Reach $1.6 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 10.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “High-Speed Camera Market, by Spectrum (Visible RGB, Infrared, and X-Ray), Frame Rate (250-1,000 FPS, 1,001-10,000 FPS, 10,001-30,000 FPS, 30,001-50,000 FPS, and Above 50,000 FPS), Component (Image Sensors, Processors, Lens, Memory, Fans and Cooling, and Others), and Application (Automotive and Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Healthcare, Media and Entertainment, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032”. According to the report, the global high-speed camera market generated $0.6 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $1.6 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 10.5% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The high-speed camera market analysis is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period owing to increase in usage of high-speed camera in sports, growth in adoption of high-speed cameras in automotive and transportation, and increase in demand for thermal imaging applications. In addition, during the forecast period, the high-speed camera market is anticipated to benefit from increase in application of high-speed cameras in intelligent transportation system (ITS), and growth in adoption of high-speed cameras in aerospace. On the contrary, the high cost associated with high-speed cameras is the restraint for high-speed camera market growth during the forecast period.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2021 $0.6 billion Market Size in 2031 $1.6 billion CAGR 10.5% No. of Pages in Report 295 Segments covered Spectrum, Frame Rate, Component, Application, and Region. Drivers Increase in usage of high-speed camera in sports Growth in adoption of high-speed cameras in automotive and transportation Increase in demand for thermal imaging applications Opportunities Increase in application of high-speed cameras in intelligent transportation system (ITS) Growth in adoption of high-speed cameras in aerospace Restraints High cost associated with high-speed cameras

Covid-19 Scenario

The emphasis on remote collaboration and virtual events highlighted the importance of high-speed cameras in facilitating high-quality video streaming and immersive experiences.

Moreover, the pandemic accelerated technological advancements in industry, driving innovation, and the development of more advanced and user-friendly high-speed cameras.

The processors segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on component, the processors segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly one-fifth of the global high-speed camera market revenue, as it is known for its small size & flexibility, and it is widely used in cameras, for industrial end users. Moreover, the memory segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.5% from 2023 to 2032, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, driven by growing adoption of industrial automation across various sectors, including manufacturing, oil and gas, utilities, transportation, and mining to safe guard the data generated by the high-speed camera.

The media and entertainment segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on application, the media and entertainment segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-fifth of the global high-speed camera market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. In addition, the healthcare segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.6% from 2023 to 2032 due to increase in use of endoscopy machines for the treatment of heart, liver and other body organs.

The visible RGB segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on spectrum, the visible RGB segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for around three-fifths of the global high-speed camera market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. In addition, the x-ray segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.6% from 2023 to 2032 due to increase in demand for high-speed cameras across various industries such as automotive, aerospace, manufacturing, and scientific research.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032.

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global high-speed camera market revenue. Asia-Pacific is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period with CAGR of 11.5%, owing to the increase in infrastructure of industries and used as diagnostic tools that assist researchers and engineers analyze high-speed packaging processes and others.

Leading Market Players: -

DEL Imaging

Fastec Imaging

iX Cameras

Mikrotron GmbH

Motion Capture Technologies



nac Image Technology

Olympus Corporation

Photron

Vision Research Inc. (AMETEK Inc.)

WEISSCAM GmbH



The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global High-speed camera market. These players have adopted different strategies such as product development, and product launch to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.



