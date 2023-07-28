Healthy Snack Market to Surpass 143.14 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to Rising Consumer Demand and Health Consciousness

Westford, USA, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the growing number of individuals joining the formal workforce and their busy lifestyles have contributed to a surge in demand for healthy snack market . As a result, snacks have become a popular choice among consumers as they offer instant satiety and serve as a much-needed break during a hectic and stressful day. Moreover, there is an emerging trend of individuals actively seeking to reduce the risk of chronic diseases and maintain their health and wellness through mindful consumption of snacks.

The healthy snack market is experiencing a significant growth owing to the increasing popularity of convenience and ready-to-eat foods. In addition, with busy lifestyles becoming the norm, consumers seek quick and convenient solutions that provide nutrition and a sense of satiety even amidst a hectic schedule.

Healthy Savory Snacks Segment is Expected to Dominating the Market Due to the Rising Preferences of Working-Class Individuals

Healthy savory snacks have emerged as a dominant product segment in the overall healthy snack market, driven by the preferences of working-class individuals and college graduates. For many, these snacks have become an alternative option for dinner, offering a satisfying and flavorful experience. Savory snack foods not only satiate hunger but also help individuals avoid overeating during regular meals.

The markets in North America emerged as the leading market for healthy snack globally, capturing approximately 33% of the total healthy snack market share. The demand for healthy snacks in the region has witnessed exponential growth, mainly triggered by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The United States, already a significant consumer of snacks, has experienced a notable shift in consumer behaviour towards consuming healthy and nutritious snack options.

Healthy Fruit Snacks Segment is Expected to Grow in the Market Due to the Growing Awareness among Consumers

Healthy fruit snacks are anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth in the healthy snack market. Fruit bars continue to lead the way in innovation within this segment. A wide range of fruit bars is available, including those fortified with prebiotics, probiotics and omega-3 fatty acids. Additionally, keto and paleo options are low in carbohydrates and rich in medium-chain triglycerides, catering to specific dietary preferences.

Regional markets in the Asia Pacific are poised to emerge as the fastest-growing region in the global healthy snack market. This is due to the region has witnessed a growing awareness among consumers about the importance of gut health and its connection to immunity. Consequently, there has been an increasing demand for snacks enriched with prebiotics and probiotics, which are believed to offer digestive benefits.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the healthy snack market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Healthy Snack Market

Mondelēz International recently acquired Hu master holdings, the parent company of Hu Products. Hu Products is a rapidly growing snacking company based in the United States, known for offering high-quality snacks made from simple ingredients. This strategic move by Mondelēz International aims to expand its portfolio in the healthy snacking segment and cater to the increasing consumer demand for better-for-you snacks.

B&G Foods, Inc. recently acquired Farmwise L.L.C., a Massachusetts-based company specializing in frozen veggie fries, veggie tots, and veggie rings. Farmwise's frozen veggie snacks are made from cauliflower, navy beans, and onions. These products are vegan, non-GMO Project verified, and free from major allergens, including gluten, wheat, soy, dairy, tree nuts and peanuts.

