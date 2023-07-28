The Global Cosmetic Ingredients Market is forecasted to grow by USD 4888.02 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.08% during the forecast period

New York, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cosmetic Ingredients Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04706440/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the cosmetic ingredients market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for natural and organic cosmetic ingredients, rising popularity of multifunctional cosmetics, and new ingredient development.



The cosmetic ingredients market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Surfactants

• Emollients film-formers and moisturizers

• Single-use additives

• Carriers powders and colorants

• Others



By Application

• Hair care and skin care

• Perfumes and fragrance

• Color cosmetics

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing prominence of clean labeling in cosmetic formulations as one of the prime reasons driving the cosmetic ingredients market growth during the next few years. Also, rising emphasis on health and wellness in cosmetic formulations and growing consolidation in the global cosmetic ingredients market will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the cosmetic ingredients market covers the following areas:

• Cosmetic ingredients market sizing

• Cosmetic ingredients market forecast

• Cosmetic ingredients market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cosmetic ingredients market vendors that include Alfa Chemicals Ltd., Ashland Inc., Aston Chemicals Ltd., BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Croda International Plc, Dow Chemical Co., Eastman Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG, Givaudan SA, J M Huber Corp., Koninklijke DSM NV, Lonza Group Ltd., Lucas Meyer Cosmetics, Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Pharmacos India, Solvay SA, Symrise AG, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., and Wacker Chemie AG. Also, the cosmetic ingredients market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

