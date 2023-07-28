The Global Motorcycle Rental Market is forecasted to grow by USD 220.68 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.52% during the forecast period

New York, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Motorcycle Rental Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04539081/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the motorcycle rental market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in road-trip tourism, a rise in motorcycle tourer communities and events, and an increase in congestion and overcrowding in cities.



The motorcycle rental market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Commuter motorcycles

• Luxury motorcycles



By Application

• Motorcycle tourism

• Commutes



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the general trend of renting utilitarian items through e-commerce as one of the prime reasons driving the motorcycle rental market growth during the next few years. Also, growing dependence on technology to increase customer base and growing partnerships by motorcycle rental companies to increase product portfolio will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the motorcycle rental market covers the following areas:

• Motorcycle rental market sizing

• Motorcycle rental market forecast

• Motorcycle rental market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading motorcycle rental market vendors that include Aloha MotorSports, AutoEurope LLC, BikesBooking, Edelweiss Bike Travel, Harley Davidson Inc., Hertz Global Holdings Inc., IMTBIKE TOURS SL, J.C. Bromac Corp., Kizuki Co. Ltd., Krabi Moto Rentals, MotoDreamer, MotoQuest, MOTOROADS Sole Trade Ltd., Orange and Black, Polaris Inc., Rentrip Services Pvt Ltd., Riders Share Inc., Royalbison Autorentals India Pvt. Ltd, SMTOURS d.o.o., and West Coast Motorcycle Hire. Also, the motorcycle rental market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04539081/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________