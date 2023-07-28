The Global Wearable Patch Market is forecasted to grow by USD 5653.7 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.02% during the forecast period

New York, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wearable Patch Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04457001/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the wearable patch market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, the benefits of wearable patches for providers and patients, and growing awareness among consumers.



The wearable patch market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Clinical

• Non-clinical



By Technology

• Regular

• Connected



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increasing demand for cloud-based solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the wearable patch market growth during the next few years. Also, growing interest in transdermal medicines and use of emerging technologies enhancing efficiency of wearable patches will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the wearable patch market covers the following areas:

• Wearable patch market sizing

• Wearable patch market forecast

• Wearable patch market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading wearable patch market vendors that include 2M Engineering Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Apple Inc., Beneli AB, Biofourmis Inc., DarioHealth Corp., Dassault Systemes SE, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Eoflow Co. Ltd., GENTAG Inc., greenTEG AG, Kenzen Inc., LifeSignals Group Inc., Nemaura Medical Inc., PKvitality S.A.S., Prevent Biometrics, Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., The Surgical Co., and VitalConnect Inc.. Also, the wearable patch market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

