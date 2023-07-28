The Global Distributed Energy Generation Market is forecasted to grow by USD 179.28 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.26% during the forecast period

New York, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Distributed Energy Generation Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04346219/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the distributed energy generation market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the transition towards electric vehicles (EVs), the declining cost of solar PV panels, and increasing investments in renewable energy.



The distributed energy generation market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial



By Technology

• Solar PV

• Hydro power

• Fuel cells

• Wind turbine

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing renewable energy penetration as one of the prime reasons driving the distributed energy generation market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of zero-energy buildings and favorable government regulations will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the distributed energy generation market covers the following areas:

• Distributed energy generation market sizing

• Distributed energy generation market forecast

• Distributed energy generation market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading distributed energy generation market vendors that include Ansaldo Energia Spa, Bloom Energy Corp., Canadian Solar Inc., Capstone Green Energy Corp., Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Doosan Corp., ENERCON GmbH, First Solar Inc., FuelCell Energy Inc., General Electric Co., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nextera Energy Inc., Orsted AS, Rolls Royce Holdings Plc, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Sunverge Energy Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., and Vestas Wind Systems AS. Also, the distributed energy generation market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

