Skin Lightening Products Market to Worth USD 16.14 Billion by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford, USA, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, there has been a noticeable shift in consumer preferences towards natural and organic skincare products, and this trend has extended its influence to the skin lightening products market . Customers are now seeking safer alternatives that harness the power of nature with a heightened awareness of the potential risks associated with certain chemicals commonly used in skincare, such as hydroquinone.

Browse in-depth TOC on the "Skin Lightening Products Market"

Pages - 157

Tables - 89

Figures – 76

Get sample copy of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/skin-lightening-products-market

Skin lightening products market have become increasingly popular among consumers due to their numerous benefits. These products are designed to address various skin concerns, making them a desirable solution for individuals seeking to improve their skin's appearance. One of the primary advantages of skin lighteners is their ability to reduce pigmentation and lighten areas of discoloration, such as dark spots and hyperpigmentation caused by sun damage or hormonal changes.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 10.57 Billion 2030 Value Projection USD 16.14 Billion CAGR 5.5% Forecast Period 2023-2030 Segments Covered End-use

Distribution channel

Product type

Active ingredients Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Prominent Players in the Skin Lightening Products Market

L'Oreal S.A.

Unilever plc

Beiersdorf AG

Shiseido Company, Limited

Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.

Procter & Gamble Co.

Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

Clarins Group

Kao Corporation

Amorepacific Corporation

Revlon Inc.

Oriflame Holding AG

Avon Products, Inc.

Mary Kay Inc.

Coty Inc.

Lotus Herbals Limited

Natura & Co Holding SA

Merck KGaA

Bajaj Corp Ltd.

VLCC Health Care Limited

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/skin-lightening-products-market

Cream Segment is Expected to Grow in the Market Due to its Convenience

The skin lightening products market has been predominantly dominated by the cream segment, earning favoritism from customers due to its convenience of application and relatively affordable price point. Creams have emerged as the go-to choice for consumers seeking to lighten their skin tone or address issues such as hyperpigmentation.

The markets in North America is poised to become the second-fastest-growing skin lightening products market, with an expected CAGR of 5.6%. Several factors contribute to this positive outlook for the region's market. One key factor is the presence of well-established skin-lightening product manufacturers, including industry giants such as Procter & Gamble and Unilever.

Serum Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to the Rising Demand for Effective Skincare Solutions

The serum segment is rapidly growing, fueled by global demand for effective skincare solutions in the skin lightening products market. Serums have gained immense popularity among consumers due to their unique attributes and targeted benefits for specific skin concerns.

Regional markets in the Asia Pacific emerged as the dominant force in the global skin lightening products market, accounting for an impressive share of 54.8%. This remarkable market position can be attributed to several factors, including the region's diverse population with varying skin concerns and preferences and the cultural significance placed on fair skin in many Asian countries.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the skin lightening products market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Skin Lightening Products Market

The Minamata Convention, a crucial global agreement, took a significant step in February 2023 to regulate the use of mercury in skin lightening products. Under this convention, a strict maximum allowable limit of one milligram of mercury per kilogram was established to safeguard public health and the environment. This measure was necessary as mercury in cosmetics, including skin lightening products, has been associated with severe health risks like kidney damage, skin rashes, and nerve damage.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/skin-lightening-products-market

Key Questions Answered in Skin Lightening Products Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Sustainable Packaging Market

Global Residential Air Purifier Market

Global Dough Conditioners Market

Global Sponge & Scouring Pads Market

Global Living and Dining Room Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com