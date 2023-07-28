The Global Portable Generator Market is forecasted to grow by USD 2208.57 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.14% during the forecast period

New York, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Portable Generator Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04338546/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the portable generator market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the inability of power infrastructure to keep pace with rapid urbanization and industrialization, growing instances of power grid failure, and increasing incidents of natural calamities leading to power outages.



The portable generator market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Diesel

• Gas



By End-user

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial and infrastructure



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the emergence of dual-fuel generator technology as one of the prime reasons driving the portable generator market growth during the next few years. Also, rising preference for gas as fuel source for generators and advent of bluetooth-enabled generators will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the portable generator market covers the following areas:

• Portable generator market sizing

• Portable generator market forecast

• Portable generator market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading portable generator market vendors that include Atlas Copco AB, Briggs and Stratton LLC, Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Deere and Co., Doosan Corp., Eaton Corp. Plc, Generac Holdings Inc., H.S. ENGINEERS, Himalayan Power Machines Co., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., ITOCHU Corp., KAZANCI HOLDING, Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd., Siemens AG, Skyline Power Solutions, Wacker Neuson SE, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.. Also, the portable generator market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

