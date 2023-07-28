The Global Document Scanner Market is forecasted to grow by USD 4,506.51 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.95% during the forecast period

New York, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Document Scanner Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04213514/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the document scanner market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by enhancing the security of data, the use of high-speed document scanners, and the need to adhere to industry sustainability standards.



The document scanner market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Government

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• IT

• Others



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the integration of document scanners with the cloud as one of the prime reasons driving the document scanner market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing demand for handheld document scanners and the introduction of new products in the market will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the document scanner market covers the following areas:

• Document scanner market sizing

• Document scanner market forecast

• Document scanner market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading document scanner market vendors that include Avision Inc., Best IT World India Pvt. Ltd., Brother Industries Ltd., Canon Inc., FUJIFILM Corp., Fujitsu Ltd., Hanwang Technology Co. Ltd., HP Inc., Image Access GmbH, Kodak Alaris Inc., Microtek International Inc., Mustek Systems Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Plustek Inc., Primax Electronics Ltd., Scan-Optics LLC, Scantron Inc., Seiko Epson Corp., SPECKTRON, and UMAX. Also, the document scanner market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

