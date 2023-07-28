The Global C4ISR Market is forecasted to grow by USD 27.3 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.57% % during the forecast period

New York, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global C4ISR Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04153787/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing acceptance of crew systems, growing use of C4ISR in civil applications, and increasing spending on SDR systems.



The C4ISR market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Intelligence surveillance reconnaissance

• Communication

• Command and control

• Computers

• Electronic warfare



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the preference for integrated C4ISR systems as one of the prime reasons driving the C4ISR market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing integration of Android and iOS-based devices and use of tactical UAVs in an integrated C4ISR environment will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the C4ISR market covers the following areas:

• C4ISR market sizing

• C4ISR market forecast

• C4ISR market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading C4ISR market vendors that include AGIS Inc., Applied Research Associates Inc., BAE Systems Plc, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp., CACI International Inc., CSG AEROSPACE AS, Elbit Systems Ltd., General Dynamics Corp., Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Krauss Maffei Wegmann, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Mistral Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Saab AB, Thales Group, WAMAR TECHNOLOGIES LLC, and Terma AS. Also, the C4ISR market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

