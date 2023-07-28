Please refer to the attached press release in connection with the publication of information regarding the intended appointment of Gérard Lamarche, substantial share trades, warrant exercise and / or redemption instructions.
Attachment
| Source: Global InterConnection Group Limited Global InterConnection Group Limited
Peter Port, GUERNSEY
Please refer to the attached press release in connection with the publication of information regarding the intended appointment of Gérard Lamarche, substantial share trades, warrant exercise and / or redemption instructions.
Attachment