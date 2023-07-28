Jax.Network shines bright at Mining Disrupt 2023

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jax.Network , a blockchain protocol merge-mined with the Bitcoin network, participated in Mining Disrupt held in Miami, USA, on July 25-27. The team managed to attract a lot of attention to their booth by promoting 0% pool fees and up to a 1% bonus on Bitcoin mined with JaxPool .



Recognized as the world's largest Bitcoin mining expo, Mining Disrupt attracts thousands of attendees, vendors, and investors annually. For the third consecutive year, Jax.Network strategically leveraged this prominent event to promote their cutting-edge mining pool and energy-standard monetary system, capitalize on valuable networking opportunities, and raise awareness of their innovative merge-mining solution. Indeed, the booth served as a hub for knowledge-sharing and discussions on the potential of merge-mining technology across various industries.

"Our experience at the Mining Disrupt conference has a great learning experience and an even better opportunity to network with people who support the BTC community," said Nick Bain, business development manager for Jax.Network. "The immense response at our booth and the enthusiastic interest from miners to our unique offer to provide a real solution to increase mining profitability in a sustainable manner has been well received."

Looking ahead, Jax.Network is excited to utilize the experience gained and valuable contacts made during Mining Disrupt as a catalyst to reach their next milestone - garnering 1% of BTC hashrate to merge-mine their JaxNet protocol. The company remains dedicated to pushing the boundaries of blockchain technology and is determined to solidify its position as a prominent player in the Bitcoin mining space.

About Jax.Network

Jax.Network provides the technological infrastructure for a decentralized energy-standard monetary system. The Jax.Network blockchain is anchored to the Bitcoin network and issues two digital currencies JAX and JXN. JAX is a stablecoin pegged to the energy spent on mining, while JXN is an asset coin representing the value of the whole network. The Jax.Network team aims at making these coins a universal standard for the quantification of economic value.

