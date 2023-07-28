The Global Roofing Market is forecasted to grow by USD 32.18 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.68% during the forecast period

New York, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Roofing Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03938257/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by a growing number of construction projects, growing disposable income in developing countries, and growing awareness of roofing benefits.



The roofing market is segmented as below:

By Component

• Material

• Chemicals



By Application

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increase in demand for smart roofing solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the roofing market growth during the next few years. Also, a growing number of recent developments related to roofing solutions and a growing focus on the adoption of sustainable roofing materials will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading roofing market vendors that include 3M Co., Atlas Roofing Corp., Axter Ltd., BASF SE, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Blachotrapez Sp. z o.o., Carlisle Companies Inc., Compagnie de Saint Gobain, Dow Chemical Co., DuPont de Nemours Inc., EAGLE Roofing Products, Etex NV, Holcim Ltd., IKO Industries Ltd., Oriental Yuhong, Owens Corning, Sika AG, Standard Industries Ltd., Westlake Corp., and Wienerberger AG. Also, the roofing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

