The Global Motor Vehicle Insurance Market is forecasted to grow by USD 405.19 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.68% during the forecast period

The report on the motor vehicle insurance market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing government regulations on mandatory insurance coverage in developing countries, surge in automobile sales, and rising number of accidents.



The motor vehicle insurance market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Personal

• Commercial



By Distribution Channel

• Brokers

• Direct

• Banks

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the digitalization of motor vehicle insurance industry as one of the prime reasons driving the motor vehicle insurance market growth during the next few years. Also, rise in usage-based insurance and insurance telematics in motor vehicle insurance and emergence of third-party liability cover will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the motor vehicle insurance market covers the following areas:

• Motor vehicle insurance market sizing

• Motor vehicle insurance market forecast

• Motor vehicle insurance market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading motor vehicle insurance market vendors. Also, the motor vehicle insurance market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

